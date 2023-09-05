Vice President and CFO Thaddeus Weed Sells 4,850 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc

2 hours ago
On September 5, 2023, Vice President and CFO Thaddeus Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (

CCOI, Financial). This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 39,100 shares and purchased none.

Thaddeus Weed is a key figure in the Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, serving as the company's Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. His role involves overseeing the company's financial operations and strategies, making his trading activities particularly noteworthy for investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc is a multinational internet service provider, delivering high-speed Internet access and Ethernet transport services to businesses. The company's primary services consist of Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, along with colocation services.

The insider's trading activities can often provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects. Over the past year, there has been a noticeable trend in insider selling activities at Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. There have been 35 insider sells compared to just one insider buy.

This trend could suggest that insiders may believe the company's stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares. However, it's also important to consider other factors such as the insider's personal financial situation and other potential business reasons behind the sell-off.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc were trading for $69.43, giving the stock a market cap of $3.416 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 2.96, significantly lower than the industry median of 16.54 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This could indicate that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical standards.

Furthermore, with a price of $69.43 and a GuruFocus Value of $84.44, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. Given the current GF Value, it appears that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc may present a potential investment opportunity.

However, investors should always consider the broader market conditions, the company's financial health, and other relevant factors before making investment decisions. The insider's recent sell-off is just one piece of the puzzle to consider.

