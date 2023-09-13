JOYY (YY): Is It Worth Your Investment? A Comprehensive Analysis of Its Market Value

Unveiling the intrinsic value of JOYY (YY) based on its financial performance and market trends

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

JOYY Inc (

YY, Financial) has shown a commendable performance in the stock market with a daily gain of 3.17% and a three-month gain of 24.48%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 3.27. But the question remains, is the stock fairly valued? This article presents a detailed valuation analysis of JOYY (YY). We invite you to read on to gain valuable insights into the company's financial standing and market value.

Company Overview

JOYY Inc is a renowned player in the social media platform industry. The company specializes in creating and sharing entertainment content and activities. JOYY (

YY, Financial) provides a platform for users to interact with each other in real time through online live media, offering an immersive entertainment experience. Its products include Bigo Live, Likee, and Hago. The company operates through two segments, Bigo and All Other, and has a strong presence in China, developed countries, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

As of September 6, 2023, JOYY's stock price stands at $35.96, while its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $34.92. With a market cap of $2.20 billion and sales of $2.30 billion, the company appears to be fairly valued. The following analysis delves deeper into the company's value, integrating financial assessment with essential company details.

1699432772235427840.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, based on three key factors: historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, JOYY (

YY, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1699432750630567936.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it is crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage are excellent indicators of a company's financial strength. JOYY has a cash-to-debt ratio of 6.95, which is better than 50.96% of 571 companies in the Interactive Media industry. The overall financial strength of JOYY is 7 out of 10, indicating a fair financial position.

1699432791155933184.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. JOYY has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.30 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.27. Its operating margin is 1.4%, which ranks worse than 52.74% of 584 companies in the Interactive Media industry. Overall, the profitability of JOYY is ranked 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in the valuation of a company. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of JOYY is 36%, which ranks better than 83.27% of 514 companies in the Interactive Media industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 99.2%, which ranks better than 96.37% of 386 companies in the Interactive Media industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to assess a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, JOYY's ROIC is 0.59, and its WACC is 4.29.

1699432807010402304.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, JOYY (

YY, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than 96.37% of 386 companies in the Interactive Media industry. To learn more about JOYY stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.