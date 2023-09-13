EHang Holdings (EH): A Deep Dive Into Its Overvaluation

Is EHang Holdings' stock significantly overvalued? Let's explore its intrinsic value and financial health

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

EHang Holdings Ltd (

EH, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -3.45% and a 3-month gain of 66.61%. However, with a Loss Per Share of 0.85, questions arise regarding its valuation. This article aims to delve into the financial health and intrinsic value of EHang Holdings to determine if it is indeed significantly overvalued.

Company Overview

EHang Holdings Ltd is a pioneer in the Urban Air Mobility industry, specializing in autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology. It offers AAV products and commercial solutions, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. Despite its innovative offerings, the stock appears to be significantly overvalued when comparing its current price of $17.62 per share to the GF Value of $8.45.

1699434704509337600.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that estimates a stock's intrinsic value. It is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. A stock price that significantly exceeds the GF Value Line is considered overvalued, implying a potentially poor future return. Conversely, a price significantly below the GF Value Line suggests a higher future return.

Based on the GF Value, EHang Holdings' current market cap of $1.10 billion indicates that it is significantly overvalued. Therefore, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

1699434686046011392.png

Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it is crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. EHang Holdings' cash-to-debt ratio of 0.9 ranks better than 54.86% of 288 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. However, its overall financial strength is 4 out of 10, indicating a poor financial condition.

1699434722741977088.png

Profitability and Growth

Profitability is a key factor in assessing a company's investment potential. EHang Holdings has not been profitable over the past 10 years, with an operating margin of -562.41%, ranking worse than 96.45% of 282 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. Its overall profitability rank is 1 out of 10, indicating poor profitability.

Growth is another critical factor in company valuation. EHang Holdings' 3-year average annual revenue growth is -42%, ranking worse than 97.69% of 260 companies in the same industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -58.9%, also ranking poorly among its peers.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is creating value for shareholders. EHang Holdings' ROIC for the past 12 months is -131.03, while its WACC is 11.18, suggesting a lack of value creation.

1699434738340593664.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, EHang Holdings' stock appears to be significantly overvalued. With poor financial strength, profitability, and growth, the company's long-term return may not align with its future business growth. To learn more about EHang Holdings, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.