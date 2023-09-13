Unveiling HealthEquity (HQY)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A deep dive into the intrinsic value of HealthEquity and its financial health

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

HealthEquity Inc (

HQY, Financial) recently experienced a daily gain of 4.74% and a 3-month gain of 4.05%. However, it reported a Loss Per Share of 0.1. This raises an important question for potential investors: Is the stock fairly valued? This article will provide a comprehensive analysis of HealthEquity's valuation and financial health. Let's delve in.

Company Overview

HealthEquity Inc is a leading provider of solutions that empower consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. The company's innovative technology enables customers to manage their tax-advantaged healthcare savings, compare treatment options and pricing, pay healthcare bills, receive benefit information, and earn wellness incentives. With a current stock price of $70.01 and a GF Value of $73.29, HealthEquity appears to be fairly valued.

1699445688410046464.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. It provides a benchmark for the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value, its future return will likely be higher.

Given its current price of $70.01 per share, HealthEquity, with a market cap of $6 billion, appears to be fairly valued. As such, the long-term return of its stock is likely to align with the rate of its business growth.

1699445672291336192.png

Financial Strength Analysis

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. HealthEquity has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.24, ranking it lower than 68.3% of 653 companies in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks HealthEquity's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1699445705401171968.png

Profitability and Growth

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. HealthEquity has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $900.50 million and a Loss Per Share of $0.1. Its operating margin is 6.92%, which ranks better than 62.6% of 647 companies in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry. Overall, the profitability of HealthEquity is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of HealthEquity is 9.5%, ranking it better than 52.54% of 571 companies in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 4.1%, ranking it lower than 59.73% of 524 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). For the past 12 months, HealthEquity's ROIC is 1.86, and its cost of capital is 5.7. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders.

1699445722899808256.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of HealthEquity appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks lower than 59.73% of 524 companies in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry. To learn more about HealthEquity stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.