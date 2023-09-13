September Members Engagement Meeting Recap

Users can now see upcoming financial events in one place

Summary
  • Learn about the new Layouts function in the Interactive Chart.
  • Look at the new Financial Calendar.
  • Explore the free Widgets.
Article's Main Image

GuruFocus founder and CEO Dr. Charlie Tian went live today to discuss new features as well as answer questions that came up during his presentation.

To start, he showed off some new features, like the Layout function within the Interactive Chart. Using Berkshire Hathaway (

BRK.B, Financial), Arch Capital Group (ACGL, Financial) and American International Group (AIG, Financial) as examples, this function allows you to more easily view individual series for particular metrics or tickers.

Tian also looked at the new Financial Calendar, which shows users upcoming dates for company earnings, dividends and economic reports, among other events.

He then explored the new free widgets that are available for users to implement into their own websites. These include the U.S. Treasury Yield Curve, the S&P 500 Index performance and even guru portfolio overviews.

He also answered a number of questions from users, covering topics like weightings on holdings in the Most Broadly Held model portfolio, Excel Add-In functions and even quick ways to evaluate a company.

Watch the full stream below:

Stay tuned for all our exciting new developments over the coming months!

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
