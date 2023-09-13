GMO Commentary: Why Is There More Volatility in My Portfolio?

By Martin Emery

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Emery discusses decreasing correlations, considers why this might be happening and how it could impact portfolios, and reminds investors that lower correlations can lead to greater opportunities.
Article's Main Image

We have observed increasing volatility within our Systematic Global Macro (SGM) portfolio, partly driven by an increase in volatility in our equity positions. This may seem counterintuitive to many investors – after all, market volatility has generally been trending downward toward long-term averages, with the VIX index drifting into the high teens. How is it, then, that market volatility can generally be coming down while SGM’s equity portfolio volatility is going up? In this paper, we discuss decreasing correlations, consider why this might be happening and how it could impact portfolios, and remind investors that lower correlations can lead to greater opportunities.

We’ve seen a dramatic reduction in the average correlation between equity markets since Covid began. As Exhibit 1 clearly shows, equity market correlations have been dropping rapidly since the Covid crisis. This has direct implications for a long/short portfolio because the correlation between long and short positions are a key component of portfolio risk. For example, a long/short portfolio of stocks that are 100% correlated will perfectly offset each other, rendering the portfolio effectively risk-less. If those stocks were 0% correlated, however, the risk would be weighted between the two volatilities. In short, lowering correlation among equities in a long/short portfolio increases volatility.

This is an interesting observation that investors should be aware of, as correlations will affect their portfolio volatility. Correlations will also change over time with different market conditions. But this also begs the question as to what might prompt such a change in correlation, and is there a rule of thumb we can apply to help us predict one?

The authors of Forecasting International Equity Correlations (Erb, Harvey, and Viskanta 1 ) consider two drivers of change among equity market correlations, which they then extrapolate to forecast future correlations. Following this example, we revisited some of their observations to run a similar, updated analysis. Rather than follow the authors to the letter and forecast future correlations, however, here we aim to highlight the observations that are particularly relevant today.

Erb, Harvey, and Viskanta’s work cited two drivers of change in correlations: market conditions and business cycles. Using 20 years of daily returns through the end of Q2 2023, we analysed the same G7 markets the authors used, but also added Hong Kong given China’s much more dominant present-day economy.

Correlations Differ in Up and Down Markets

First and foremost, the authors noted that the correlations in up markets are actually much lower than in down markets. To show this, they split the data into pairs and looked at the correlation between those pairs when both markets were up and when both markets were down (we have excluded pairs in which one market was up and the other was down given their resulting negative correlation). Repeating that analysis, we can see that the original observation still holds true today. On average, equity markets are 5% more correlated on down-market days than on up-market days. This is consistent with the decline in correlation that occurred as equity markets recovered from Covid. Indeed, this could partly explain the falling correlations in the first half of 2023, in which there were about 2% more up days than down days in global markets. From this we can infer that in a rising equity market we can expect lower correlations.

Correlations Change with Business Cycles

The second observation that the authors made was that correlations also change with differing business cycles. To show this, they again split returns into pairs where both markets were in an upward economic cycle and both markets were in a downward economic cycle. Conducting a similar analysis using each country’s PMI indicator to determine whether its economy was expanding or contracting, we found the results to be quite consistent with those of the up- and down-market regimes. When both economies were expanding, the correlation between markets was substantially lower than when both markets were contracting – by a full 10% on average. For completeness we have added in when economic cycles were mixed, and still the correlation between markets was much lower.

Continue reading here.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.