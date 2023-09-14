On September 1, 2023, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP, a prominent investment firm, reduced its stake in Bristow Group Inc ( VTOL, Financial). The firm sold 63,555 shares at a price of $28.08 per share, resulting in a -1.74% change in their holdings. This transaction had a -0.72% impact on the firm's portfolio, leaving them with a total of 3,588,237 shares in Bristow Group Inc, which now represents 41.19% of their portfolio and 12.73% of Bristow's total shares.

About Solus Alternative Asset Management LP

Solus Alternative Asset Management LP is a renowned investment firm based in Summit, New Jersey. The firm's portfolio primarily consists of eight stocks, with a total equity of $246 million. Their top holdings include Chevron Corp ( CVX, Financial), Valero Energy Corp ( VLO, Financial), Exxon Mobil Corp ( XOM, Financial), Bristow Group Inc ( VTOL, Financial), and Frontier Communications Parent Inc ( FYBR, Financial). The firm's investment strategy is primarily focused on the Energy and Communication Services sectors.

Overview of Bristow Group Inc

Bristow Group Inc ( VTOL, Financial), a US-based company, provides vertical flight solutions and aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national, and independent energy companies. The company's services include commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in multiple countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA). The company's market capitalization stands at $764.419 million, with a current stock price of $27.13 and a PE percentage of 123.32. According to GuruFocus, the stock is modestly undervalued with a GF Value of 31.74 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.85.

Performance and Rankings of Bristow Group Inc

Since its IPO on June 12, 2020, Bristow Group Inc has seen a 66.24% increase in its stock price. The stock's year-to-date price change ratio stands at 6.35%. The company's GF Score is 60/100, indicating a potential for average performance. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, while its Profitability Rank and Growth Rank are 2/10 and 0/10 respectively. The company's GF Value Rank is 6/10, and its Momentum Rank is 10/10.

Financial Health and Industry Position of Bristow Group Inc

Bristow Group Inc operates in the Oil & Gas industry. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.25, ranking 658th in its industry. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) are 0.81 and 0.35 respectively, ranking 655th and 657th in the industry. The company's revenue growth over the past three years stands at -2.20%, ranking 619th in its industry.

Growth and Momentum of Bristow Group Inc

The company's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) growth over the past three years is 0.00%. The company's Relative Strength Index (RSI) over 5, 9, and 14 days are 46.05, 39.70, and 40.62 respectively. The company's Momentum Index over 6 - 1 month and 12 - 1 month are 10.21 and 7.32 respectively.

Largest Guru Holding the Traded Stock

The largest guru holding Bristow Group Inc is Donald Smith & Co. However, the exact share percentage held by Donald Smith & Co. is not available at the moment.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP's recent reduction in its stake in Bristow Group Inc is a significant move that could have implications for both the firm and the stock. Given Bristow Group Inc's performance and rankings, as well as its position within the Oil & Gas industry, this transaction is worth noting for value investors. As always, investors are encouraged to conduct their own comprehensive analysis before making any investment decisions.