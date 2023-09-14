Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Reports Record Results for Q2 2023

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (

PLAY, Financial) has reported record results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The company generated revenue of $542 million and adjusted EBITDA of $140 million, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.9% for the quarter. The company's leadership expressed confidence in their ability to execute against growth initiatives and manage their cost structure effectively.

Key Organic Growth Initiatives

PLAY outlined six key organic growth initiatives during the earnings call. These include marketing optimization, strategic game pricing, improved food and beverage offerings, store remodels, special events, and technology enablement. The company has made significant investments in marketing technology infrastructure and is building a digital marketing engine expected to yield results in early 2024. The company's loyalty database has grown to 5.2 million users, up from 4.8 million last quarter.

Financial Performance

PLAY's approach to running the business with sharpened cost controls enabled the company to expand its margins, which grew 120 basis points versus 2022 and are now up 230 basis points in the second quarter versus 2019. The company continues to find ways to permanently reduce its cost base, which will be particularly powerful for cash flow generation as momentum continues to build in executing their long-term strategic plan.

New Store Openings

In the quarter, PLAY opened two new Dave & Buster's and one new Main Event. The company expects a total of 16 new stores this year across both brands. The new store openings continue to perform exceptionally well and generate strong cash and cash returns.

Share Repurchase Authorization

Despite the progress made toward their strategic plan and the demonstrated strength and resiliency of their business model, PLAY believes it remains undervalued by the market. As a result, the board of directors has approved an increase to the current share repurchase authorization, bringing the current authorization to $200 million.

Looking Ahead

PLAY is confident that their organic growth initiatives will create significant shareholder value over the long term. The company's operational achievements in the quarter are indicative of the progress they are making toward their goal. They remain committed to their long-term target of adjusted EBITDA of $1 billion and are making considerable progress toward that goal.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.