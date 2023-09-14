Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

1 hours ago
Overview of the Transaction

On September 1, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P., a New York-based investment firm, added 4,187 shares to its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (

MPA, Financial). This transaction resulted in a 0.27% change in the firm's portfolio, bringing its total holdings in MPA to 1,535,265 shares. Despite the addition, the impact on the portfolio was negligible, with MPA accounting for just 0.44% of the firm's total holdings. The shares were acquired at a price of $10.96 each.

Profile of Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P., located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is an investment firm with a diverse portfolio. As of the transaction date, the firm held 624 stocks, with a total equity of $3.84 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (

GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.1699694206169120768.png

Details of the Traded Stock

Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (

MPA, Financial) is a closed-end fund based in the USA. Its primary objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from U.S. federal and Pennsylvania income taxes. As of the transaction date, the fund had a market capitalization of $142.638 million and was trading at $10.85 per share. Despite a PE percentage of 0.00, indicating a lack of profitability, the fund is significantly undervalued according to the GF-Score, with a GF Value of $35.38 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.31.1699694184753004544.png

Guru's Position in the Traded Stock

Following the transaction, Saba Capital Management, L.P. holds 11.68% of MPA's total shares. Despite this significant stake, MPA only accounts for 0.44% of the firm's portfolio, indicating a diversified investment strategy.

Performance of the Traded Stock

Since its IPO, MPA has experienced a -27.67% change in price. Year-to-date, the stock has declined by -2.6%. Despite these negative trends, the stock has a GF Score of 51/100, suggesting average future performance potential. However, its Financial Strength (5/10), Profitability Rank (2/10), and Growth Rank (0/10) are less promising.

Financial Health of the Traded Stock

MPA's financial health is a mixed bag. Its Piotroski F-Score is 4, indicating average financial health. However, its Altman Z score and cash to debt ratio are both 0.00, suggesting potential financial distress. The fund's ROE and ROA are -11.33 and -6.94, respectively, placing it at ranks 1310 and 1248.

Growth and Momentum of the Traded Stock

MPA's growth and momentum indicators are also lackluster. Its gross margin growth, operating margin growth, and 3-year revenue growth are all 0.00. The stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 19.22, 24.29, and 27.47, respectively, indicating oversold conditions. Its Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month and Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month are 0.70 and -8.84, respectively.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s recent acquisition of MPA shares represents a strategic move to capitalize on the fund's undervaluation. However, the fund's lackluster performance and financial health indicators suggest potential risks. Value investors should carefully consider these factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
