Exploring the Dividend History, Yield, and Growth of Fidelity National Information Services Inc ( FIS Financial)

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) recently announced a dividend of $0.52 per share, payable on 2023-09-22, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-07. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Fidelity National Information Services Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Understanding Fidelity National Information Services Inc's Business

Fidelity National Information Services' legacy operations provide core processing and ancillary services to banks, but its business has expanded over time. By acquiring Sungard in 2015, the company now provides record-keeping and other services to investment firms. With the acquisition of Worldpay in 2019, FIS now provides payment processing services for merchants and holds leading positions in the United States and United Kingdom. About a fourth of revenue is generated outside North America.

Tracing Fidelity National Information Services Inc's Dividend History

Fidelity National Information Services Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2003. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Fidelity National Information Services Inc has increased its dividend each year since 2003. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 20 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Deciphering Fidelity National Information Services Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Fidelity National Information Services Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.56% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.66%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Fidelity National Information Services Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 10.30%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 9.00% per year. And over the past decade, Fidelity National Information Services Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 8.00%.

Based on Fidelity National Information Services Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Fidelity National Information Services Inc stock as of today is approximately 5.48%.

Evaluating the Sustainability of Fidelity National Information Services Inc's Dividends

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Fidelity National Information Services Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Fidelity National Information Services Inc's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of the past 10 years.

Assessing Fidelity National Information Services Inc's Growth Metrics

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Fidelity National Information Services Inc's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Fidelity National Information Services Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Fidelity National Information Services Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 1.60% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 67.13% of global competitors.

Concluding Thoughts

Considering Fidelity National Information Services Inc's consistent dividend payments, solid dividend growth rate, sustainable payout ratio, fair profitability, and robust growth metrics, it appears to be a promising option for dividend investors. However, as with any investment, potential investors should conduct thorough research and consider the company's overall financial health before making a decision.

