Applied Materials (AMAT): A Comprehensive Analysis of Its Market Value

Is the tech giant's stock fairly valued? Let's delve into its financials and find out.

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Applied Materials Inc (

AMAT, Financial) experienced a day's loss of -5.01% and a 3-month gain of 8.3%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 7.58, the question arises: is the stock fairly valued? This article provides an in-depth valuation analysis of Applied Materials, exploring its financial strength, profitability, and growth. We invite you to read on for a deeper understanding of the company's value.

Company Overview

Applied Materials is the world's largest supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, offering materials engineering solutions that contribute to nearly every chip in the world. Its systems are utilized in almost every major process step, excluding lithography. Key tools include those for chemical and physical vapor deposition, etching, chemical mechanical polishing, wafer- and reticle-inspection, critical dimension measurement, and defect inspection scanning electron microscopes.

At a stock price of $145.51, Applied Materials (

AMAT, Financial) has a market cap of $121.70 billion. Comparing this to the GF Value of $143.04, we find that the stock is fairly valued. This sets the stage for a more detailed exploration of Applied Materials' intrinsic value.

1699793721429590016.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

Applied Materials (

AMAT, Financial) is believed to be fairly valued according to GuruFocus' valuation method. If the stock's share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued and likely to offer poor future returns. Conversely, if it's significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and could deliver high future returns. As Applied Materials is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1699793703117258752.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Assessing Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. A great starting point for understanding a company's financial strength is looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Applied Materials has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.07, which is worse than 63.69% of 895 companies in the Semiconductors industry. However, GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Applied Materials at 8 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

1699793744573759488.png

Profitability and Growth

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term pose less risk for investors. Higher profit margins usually indicate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Applied Materials has been profitable 10 years over the past decade. With a revenue of $26.50 billion and an EPS of $7.58 in the past twelve months, its operating margin is 28.92%, ranking better than 92.86% of 938 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, the profitability of Applied Materials is ranked 10 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is arguably the most crucial factor in a company's valuation. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Applied Materials' 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 23.9%, ranking better than 75.09% of 863 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 32.1%, ranking better than 61.75% of 766 companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Applied Materials' ROIC was 32.44 while its WACC was 14.7.

1699793761179009024.png

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Applied Materials (

AMAT, Financial) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 61.75% of 766 companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Applied Materials stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.