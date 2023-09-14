Unveiling Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Investors are constantly in the quest for the intrinsic value of stocks to make informed investment decisions. One such stock under the lens today is Novo Nordisk A/S (

NVO, Financial), which has seen a daily gain of 1.77% and a commendable 3-month gain of 23.58%. The stock's Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) stands at 4.22. But the question remains: is the stock modestly overvalued? This article aims to answer this question by providing a comprehensive valuation analysis of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO). So, let's dive in.

Company Snapshot

Novo Nordisk A/S, a Denmark-based company, is a global leader in diabetes care, holding about one-third of the global branded diabetes treatment market. The company manufactures and markets a variety of human and modern insulins, injectable diabetes treatments such as GLP-1 therapy, oral antidiabetic agents, and obesity treatments. Additionally, it has a biopharmaceutical segment (constituting roughly 10% of revenue) specializing in protein therapies for hemophilia and other disorders. Comparing the stock price of $194.64 to the GF Value of $160.13, it appears that the stock might be modestly overvalued.

1699794608256450560.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique valuation model that calculates the intrinsic value of a stock based on three key factors: historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO, Financial) Valuation

Based on the GF Value, Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) appears to be modestly overvalued. The GF Value Line suggests that the stock is trading above its fair value, implying that the future return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

1699794589151395840.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's critical to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Novo Nordisk A/S has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.42, which ranks worse than 75.23% of 1518 companies in the Biotechnology industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Novo Nordisk A/S's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet.

1699794627827073024.png

Profitability and Growth

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Novo Nordisk A/S has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $28.50 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.22. Its operating margin is 42.8%, which ranks better than 97.08% of 1029 companies in the Biotechnology industry. Overall, the profitability of Novo Nordisk A/S is ranked 10 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability.

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. Novo Nordisk A/S's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 61.02% of 762 companies in the Biotechnology industry. Novo Nordisk A/S's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 13.9%, which ranks better than 59.24% of 1256 companies in the Biotechnology industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Novo Nordisk A/S's ROIC was 28.95, while its WACC came in at 8.45.

1699794645061468160.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Novo Nordisk A/S (

NVO, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 59.24% of 1256 companies in the Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Novo Nordisk A/S stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.