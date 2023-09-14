Neogen (NEOG)'s Hidden Bargain: An In-Depth Look at the 25% Margin of Safety Based on its Valuation

Discover the intrinsic value and future prospects of Neogen, a leader in food and animal safety.

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Neogen Corp (

NEOG, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -8.25% and a 3-month gain of 5.24%. Despite a reported Loss Per Share of $0.07, the stock is considered significantly undervalued. This article aims to delve into the valuation analysis of Neogen, providing a comprehensive understanding of its intrinsic value and growth potential.

Company Overview

Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, Neogen Corp develops, manufactures, and markets a diverse range of products for food and animal safety. The company's diagnostics detect unintended substances in food and animal feed, such as pathogens, allergens, and drug residues, for food and feed processing companies. Additionally, Neogen sells veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, disinfectants, and genomics tests for animals, including cattle, horses, and canines. The United States accounts for 60% of total revenue, with international markets making up the remaining 40%.

Currently trading at $20.47 per share, Neogen has a market cap of $4.40 billion. When compared to its GF Value of $37.23, the stock appears significantly undervalued, suggesting a promising future return.

1699796878951972864.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock, derived from a unique method that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Neogen's current stock price suggests that it is significantly undervalued. As such, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1699796858823507968.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is crucial to review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. A good starting point for understanding a company's financial strength is its cash-to-debt ratio. Neogen has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.28, which is worse than 76.75% of 228 companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. Despite this, Neogen's overall financial strength is ranked 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

1699796904298151936.png

Profitability and Growth

Companies that have consistently shown profitability over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Neogen has been profitable 9 out of the past 10 years, with a revenue of $822.50 million and a Loss Per Share of $0.07 over the past twelve months. Its operating margin is 4.56%, ranking better than 58.04% of 224 companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. Overall, the profitability of Neogen is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Neogen is 3.3%, which ranks worse than 66.67% of 204 companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -7.3%, ranking worse than 73.4% of 188 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to assess the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC). The ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Ideally, the ROIC should be higher than the WACC. For the past 12 months, Neogen's ROIC is 1.42, and its WACC is 13.54.

1699796922232995840.png

Conclusion

In summary, Neogen's stock shows every sign of being significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. However, its growth ranks worse than 73.4% of 188 companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. To learn more about Neogen stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.