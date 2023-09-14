Meta Platforms (META): An In-Depth Analysis of Its Fair Market Value

Is Meta Platforms fairly valued? Let's delve into its financials and GF Value to find out.

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily gain of 2.21% and a three-month gain of 16.05%, Meta Platforms Inc (

META, Financial) has shown a robust performance. Coupled with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 8.58, the question arises - is the stock fairly valued? This article aims to answer that question by providing an in-depth analysis of the company's valuation. Let's dive in.

A Snapshot of Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Inc (

META, Financial), the world's largest online social network, boasts an impressive 3.8 billion family of apps monthly active users. The firm's ecosystem mainly consists of the Facebook app, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and many features surrounding these products. With advertising revenue representing more than 90% of the firm's total revenue, Meta Platforms has a significant presence in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Currently, the stock price stands at $305.78, and with a GF Value (an estimation of fair value) of $333.1, the question of its fair valuation becomes pertinent.

1699807293115203584.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is an exclusive measure of a stock's intrinsic value. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and future estimates of business performance. The GF Value Line gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should ideally be traded at. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

At its current price of $305.78 per share, Meta Platforms (

META, Financial) has a market cap of $786.80 billion and is considered fairly valued. This implies that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1699807272881881088.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of Meta Platforms

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Meta Platforms has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.48, which ranks worse than 71.4% of 570 companies in the Interactive Media industry. However, the overall financial strength of Meta Platforms is 8 out of 10, indicating a strong financial position.

1699807312841015296.png

Profitability and Growth of Meta Platforms

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. Meta Platforms has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $120.50 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $8.58. Its operating margin is 23.8%, which ranks better than 83.73% of 584 companies in the Interactive Media industry. Overall, the profitability of Meta Platforms is ranked 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. Meta Platforms's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 71.07% of 515 companies in the Interactive Media industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 10.5%, which ranks better than 52.07% of 386 companies in the Interactive Media industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital can provide insight into its profitability. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, Meta Platforms's return on invested capital is 17.19, and its cost of capital is 10.3.

1699807331333701632.png

Conclusion

Overall, Meta Platforms (

META, Financial) stock is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 52.07% of 386 companies in the Interactive Media industry. To learn more about Meta Platforms stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.