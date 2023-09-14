Unveiling Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Investigating the intrinsic value of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) to determine its market valuation status

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (

PEG, Financial) has seen a daily gain of 1.5%, contrasting with a 3-month loss of -3.74%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 5.56. With these figures, the question arises: is the stock modestly undervalued? This article explores the valuation analysis of Public Service Enterprise Group, providing valuable insights for potential investors.

Company Overview

Public Service Enterprise Group is a holding company with diversified business operations. It has a regulated utility, PSE&G, and non-regulated businesses such as nuclear power generation and clean energy projects. PSE&G delivers regulated gas and electricity services to a combined 4 million customers in New Jersey. The company also operates the Long Island Power Authority system. In 2022, it sold its gas and oil power plants in the Mid-Atlantic, New York, and the Northeast. With a stock price of $59.55, the company's market cap stands at $29.70 billion. This article aims to analyze if this price aligns with the company's intrinsic value, as estimated by the GF Value.

1699807294872616960.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that estimates a stock's intrinsic value. It's computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the ideal fair trading value of the stock. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to GuruFocus' valuation method, the stock of Public Service Enterprise Group (

PEG, Financial) is estimated to be modestly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1699807273032876032.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength Analysis

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Hence, it's crucial to carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding to invest in its stock. Public Service Enterprise Group's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03 is worse than 88.31% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. This indicates that the overall financial strength of Public Service Enterprise Group is poor.

1699807322118815744.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is usually less risky. Public Service Enterprise Group has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Its operating margin is 31.62%, ranking better than 88.91% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. This indicates fair profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Public Service Enterprise Group is -0.5%, which ranks worse than 83.75% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -9.5%, ranking worse than 84.03% of companies in the industry. This suggests poor growth.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to determine its profitability. The ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Public Service Enterprise Group's ROIC is 6.06, and its WACC is 5.31.

1699807339734892544.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Public Service Enterprise Group (

PEG, Financial) is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 84.03% of 457 companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. To learn more about Public Service Enterprise Group stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.