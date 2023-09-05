Insider Sell: Teladoc Health Inc CEO Jason Gorevic Sells 2,864 Shares

On September 5, 2023, Jason Gorevic, the Chief Executive Officer of Teladoc Health Inc (

TDOC, Financial), sold 2,864 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 34,904 shares and made no purchases.

Jason Gorevic has been at the helm of Teladoc Health Inc since 2009. Under his leadership, the company has grown to become a global leader in virtual healthcare. Teladoc Health Inc provides comprehensive virtual healthcare services on a B2B basis to its clients' employees and beneficiaries. The company's services include telehealth, expert medical services, integrated virtual care, and licensable platform services. In this capacity, Teladoc Health Inc serves its clients by providing comprehensive virtual care solutions that are designed to support health system virtual care strategies.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. The stock was trading at $22.89 per share on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $3.72 billion.

1699875213283426304.png

The insider transaction history for Teladoc Health Inc shows a clear trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 50 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total over the past year. This trend could be a signal to investors about the insider's confidence in the company's current valuation and future growth prospects.

1699875228714270720.png

The GuruFocus Value of Teladoc Health Inc is $89.26, which is significantly higher than its current trading price. This gives the stock a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.26, indicating that the stock is a possible value trap. Investors should think twice before investing in the company at its current valuation.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell-off, combined with the company's current valuation and the lack of insider buys over the past year, could be a signal to investors to exercise caution when considering an investment in Teladoc Health Inc.

