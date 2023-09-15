Carlson Capital L P Increases Stake in Glatfelter Corp

Carlson Capital L P (Trades, Portfolio), a Dallas-based hedge fund sponsor, recently expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of 6,465,000 shares in Glatfelter Corp (GLT, Financial) on September 6, 2023. This article aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the transaction, the profiles of both entities involved, and an analysis of Glatfelter Corp's financial and stock performance. This information is particularly relevant to value investors seeking insights into the strategies of successful investment firms and the potential of their chosen stocks.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction saw

Carlson Capital L P (Trades, Portfolio) add 300,000 shares of Glatfelter Corp to its portfolio at a traded price of $1.95 per share. This move increased the firm's total holdings in GLT to 6,465,000 shares, representing 1.08% of its portfolio and 14.35% of GLT's total shares. The trade had a 0.05% impact on Carlson Capital's portfolio and resulted in a 4.87% change in the firm's holdings in GLT. The implications of this transaction are significant, as it indicates Carlson Capital's confidence in the potential of Glatfelter Corp.

Profile of Carlson Capital L P (Trades, Portfolio)

Carlson Capital L P (Trades, Portfolio) is a hedge fund sponsor founded in 1993 by Clint Carlson. The firm believes in achieving risk-adjusted returns through thoughtful, targeted hedging strategies and diversification across multiple strategies and decision-makers. The firm's investment decisions are guided by a multi-strategy approach, including risk arbitrage, convertible arbitrage, credit arbitrage, and other methods. With 178 employees, including 89 investment professionals, the firm manages approximately $23 billion in total assets across 118 stocks. Its top holdings include Horizon Therapeutics PLC(HZNP, Financial), National Instruments Corp(NATI, Financial), Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc(AJRD, Financial), Black Knight Inc(BKI, Financial), and SWK Holdings Corp(SWKH, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $1.17 billion, with the Financial Services and Industrials sectors being its top sectors.

Overview of Glatfelter Corp

Glatfelter Corp (

GLT, Financial) is a US-based company that manufactures and sells a variety of paper and fiber products. The company operates through two segments: Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The majority of its manufacturing facilities are located in North America and Europe, with sales and distribution offices in Russia, Italy, China, and the United States. As of September 8, 2023, the company's market capitalization stands at $89.191 million, with a current stock price of $1.98. However, with a GF Value of 21.11 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.09, the stock is considered a possible value trap, warranting caution from investors.

Analysis of Glatfelter Corp's Financial Performance

Glatfelter Corp's financial performance is characterized by a Profitability Rank of 6/10, a Growth Rank of 5/10, and a GF Value Rank of 2/10. The company's balance sheet is ranked 4/10 in terms of Financial Strength, with a cash to debt ratio of 0.06, placing it at rank 236 in the industry. However, the company's ROE and ROA stand at -41.49 and -8.18 respectively, indicating a need for improvement in these areas.

Evaluation of Glatfelter Corp's Stock Performance

As of September 8, 2023, Glatfelter Corp's stock has seen a year-to-date price change ratio of -30.04%, a gain percent of 1.54% since the transaction, and a 312.5% increase since its IPO in 1984. The stock's GF Score stands at 67/100, indicating a potential for average performance. However, with a Piotroski F-Score of 2 and an Altman Z score of 1.50, the stock's financial health and bankruptcy risk warrant further scrutiny.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Carlson Capital L P (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of Glatfelter Corp shares signifies the firm's confidence in the stock's potential. However, given Glatfelter Corp's financial performance and stock valuation, investors are advised to exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions. As always, it is crucial to consider the broader market context and individual investment goals when evaluating potential investment opportunities.

