Limoneira Co (LMNR) Q3 2023 Earnings: A Shift Towards an Asset-Lighter Business Model

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Limoneira Co (

LMNR, Financial) recently held its third quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results conference call. The company's strategic shift towards an asset-lighter business model was evident in the Q3 results, with brokered lemons and other lemon sales growing 76% year over year to $8.8 million. The company also achieved farm management revenue of $5.4 million, compared to no farm management revenue last year. However, the results were impacted by lower lemon pricing and lower fresh utilization rates due to heavy rains in California, which delayed a portion of the lemon harvest and led to an industry-wide pest issue.

Financial Highlights

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, total net revenue was $52.5 million, compared to total net revenue of $58.9 million in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year. Agribusiness revenue was $51.1 million, compared to $57.6 million in the third quarter last year. The company recognized $3.5 million of avocado revenue in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to $12.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. The company also recognized $1.3 million of orange revenue in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to $3.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Strategic Shift and Future Plans

Limoneira has been working to identify and eliminate unproductive or unprofitable parts of its business, including the sale of nonstrategic assets, exiting farming operations in Cadiz, and terminating its long-term pension plan. These actions are expected to dramatically improve the company's margins starting in fiscal year 2024. The company is also making headway in monetizing water assets, with the recently announced water fallowing program in Yuma, Arizona expected to bring in annual proceeds of $1.3 million.

Outlook

Based on the current situation, Limoneira now expects fresh lemon volumes to be in the range of 4.7 million to 5 million cartons for fiscal year 2023. The company achieved avocado volume of 3.8 million pounds in fiscal year 2023. Based on the company's asset-lighter model transition, it expects to generate an additional $50 million of asset sales during the next nine months. The company also expects to have a steady increase in third-party grower fruit.

In conclusion, Limoneira's strategic shift towards an asset-lighter business model is showing promising results. Despite the challenges posed by weather conditions, the company is making significant progress in improving its financial performance and is well-positioned for future growth.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.