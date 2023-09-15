Introduction to the Transaction

On June 16, 2023, PL Capital Advisors, LLC made a significant move in the financial market by reducing its stake in Old Point Financial Corp ( OPOF, Financial). The firm sold 20,400 shares at a trade price of $16 per share, resulting in a trade change of -3.26. This transaction had a -0.12 impact on the firm's portfolio, leaving it with a total of 604,846 shares in OPOF. The position of this trade in the guru's portfolio is 3.42%, and it represents 12.00% of the guru's holdings in the traded stock.

Profile of the Guru

PL Capital Advisors, LLC, a firm based in Naperville, Illinois, is known for its strategic investment decisions. The firm currently holds 34 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $250 million. Its top holdings include Enterprise Financial Services Corp( EFSC, Financial), First Merchants Corp( FRME, Financial), Horizon Bancorp (IN)( HBNC, Financial), Banc of California Inc( BANC, Financial), and F N B Corp( FNB, Financial). The firm's primary investment sectors are Financial Services and Real Estate.

Overview of the Traded Stock

Old Point Financial Corp, trading under the symbol OPOF, is a US-based financial services company that had its IPO on January 16, 1998. The company operates through several segments, including the parent company, Old Point Trust & Financial Services N.A. (Wealth Management), and The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus (the Bank). As of the date of this article, the company has a market capitalization of $90.419 million and a current stock price of $17.95.

Analysis of the Stock's Performance

OPOF's PE percentage stands at 8.89, indicating a profitable operation. The stock is significantly undervalued according to the GF-Score, with a GF Value of 28.08 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.64. Since its IPO, the stock has gained 29.42%, and it has gained 12.19% since the transaction. However, the stock has experienced a year-to-date decline of -32.03%.

Further Evaluation of the Stock

OPOF's financial strength is reflected in its Balance Sheet Rank of 4/10, Profitability Rank of 5/10, and Growth Rank of 5/10. The stock's GF Value Rank is 8/10, and its Momentum Rank is 6/10. The stock's Piotroski F-Score is 7, indicating a healthy financial situation. However, its Altman Z score is 0.00, suggesting potential financial distress.

Momentum and Predictability of the Stock

The stock's RSI 5 Day is 31.08, RSI 9 Day is 35.13, and RSI 14 Day is 38.94. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is -29.03, and the Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is -17.19. The RSI 14 Day Rank is 446, and the Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month Rank is 1498. Unfortunately, the stock's predictability rank is not available.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PL Capital Advisors, LLC's decision to reduce its stake in Old Point Financial Corp is a significant move that could impact both the firm's portfolio and the performance of the traded stock. Despite the stock's current undervaluation and positive gains since its IPO and the transaction, its year-to-date decline and potential financial distress, as indicated by its Altman Z score, are factors that investors should consider. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive analysis before making investment decisions.