PL Capital Advisors, LLC Reduces Stake in Old Point Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Introduction to the Transaction

On June 16, 2023, PL Capital Advisors, LLC made a significant move in the financial market by reducing its stake in Old Point Financial Corp (

OPOF, Financial). The firm sold 20,400 shares at a trade price of $16 per share, resulting in a trade change of -3.26. This transaction had a -0.12 impact on the firm's portfolio, leaving it with a total of 604,846 shares in OPOF. The position of this trade in the guru's portfolio is 3.42%, and it represents 12.00% of the guru's holdings in the traded stock.

Profile of the Guru

PL Capital Advisors, LLC, a firm based in Naperville, Illinois, is known for its strategic investment decisions. The firm currently holds 34 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $250 million. Its top holdings include Enterprise Financial Services Corp(

EFSC, Financial), First Merchants Corp(FRME, Financial), Horizon Bancorp (IN)(HBNC, Financial), Banc of California Inc(BANC, Financial), and F N B Corp(FNB, Financial). The firm's primary investment sectors are Financial Services and Real Estate. 1700147216364077056.png

Overview of the Traded Stock

Old Point Financial Corp, trading under the symbol OPOF, is a US-based financial services company that had its IPO on January 16, 1998. The company operates through several segments, including the parent company, Old Point Trust & Financial Services N.A. (Wealth Management), and The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus (the Bank). As of the date of this article, the company has a market capitalization of $90.419 million and a current stock price of $17.95. 1700147195891679232.png

Analysis of the Stock's Performance

OPOF's PE percentage stands at 8.89, indicating a profitable operation. The stock is significantly undervalued according to the GF-Score, with a GF Value of 28.08 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.64. Since its IPO, the stock has gained 29.42%, and it has gained 12.19% since the transaction. However, the stock has experienced a year-to-date decline of -32.03%.

Further Evaluation of the Stock

OPOF's financial strength is reflected in its Balance Sheet Rank of 4/10, Profitability Rank of 5/10, and Growth Rank of 5/10. The stock's GF Value Rank is 8/10, and its Momentum Rank is 6/10. The stock's Piotroski F-Score is 7, indicating a healthy financial situation. However, its Altman Z score is 0.00, suggesting potential financial distress.

Momentum and Predictability of the Stock

The stock's RSI 5 Day is 31.08, RSI 9 Day is 35.13, and RSI 14 Day is 38.94. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is -29.03, and the Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is -17.19. The RSI 14 Day Rank is 446, and the Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month Rank is 1498. Unfortunately, the stock's predictability rank is not available.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PL Capital Advisors, LLC's decision to reduce its stake in Old Point Financial Corp is a significant move that could impact both the firm's portfolio and the performance of the traded stock. Despite the stock's current undervaluation and positive gains since its IPO and the transaction, its year-to-date decline and potential financial distress, as indicated by its Altman Z score, are factors that investors should consider. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive analysis before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.