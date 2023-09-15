Boeing Co (BA): An In-depth Analysis of Its Market Value

Is the aerospace giant fairly valued? Let's find out.

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Boeing Co (

BA, Financial) has experienced a daily loss of -2.15%, and a 3-month loss of -3.03%. The company's Loss Per Share stands at 7.49. With these figures in mind, the question arises: Is the stock fairly valued? The following analysis dives deep into the valuation of Boeing Co, providing a comprehensive overview of its financial health and performance.

Company Introduction

Boeing Co is a leading aerospace and defense firm operating in four segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; Global services; and Boeing capital. Competing with Airbus in commercial airplanes and with Lockheed, Northrop, and several others in military aircraft and weaponry, Boeing Co has established a significant presence in the industry. The current stock price is $211.4, and with a GF Value of $232.04, it appears to be fairly valued.

1700155326105387008.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the stock's fair trading value. If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it may indicate overvaluation or undervaluation, potentially influencing future returns.

With a market cap of $127.50 billion, Boeing Co's stock appears to be fairly valued at its current price of $211.4 per share. As a result, the long-term return of its stock is likely to align with the rate of its business growth.

1700155307923079168.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could lead to capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before investing. Boeing Co's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.26 ranks worse than 68.28% of companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry, suggesting a poor balance sheet.

1700155350444933120.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies typically carries less risk. Boeing Co has been profitable 6 years over the past 10 years, with revenues of $73.60 billion and a Loss Per Share of $7.49 in the past 12 months. However, its operating margin of -4.63% is worse than 75.53% of companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry, suggesting fair profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Unfortunately, Boeing Co's growth ranks worse than 72.69% of companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth of -6.1% and a 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 0%.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. Over the past 12 months, Boeing Co's ROIC was -3.54, while its WACC was at 10.74, suggesting the company is not creating value for shareholders.

1700155366546866176.png

Conclusion

Overall, Boeing Co (

BA, Financial) stock appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 0% of 228 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. For more information about Boeing Co stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.