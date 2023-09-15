Unveiling Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A deep dive into the intrinsic value of Bio-Rad Laboratories, shedding light on its current market value.

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (

BIO, Financial) has seen a daily loss of 1.42% and a 3-month loss of 1.26%, with a per share loss of 15.01. The question that arises is whether the stock is significantly undervalued. This article delves into a valuation analysis of Bio-Rad Laboratories, providing a comprehensive view of its financial standing and future prospects.

Company Overview

Bio-Rad Laboratories, headquartered in Hercules, California, is a prominent player in the clinical diagnostics and life sciences markets. With a diversified geographic presence spanning the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, the company manufactures and markets products for clinical laboratories and research, biopharmaceutical production, and food testing. A significant stakeholder in Sartorius AG, a laboratory and biopharmaceutical supplier, Bio-Rad Laboratories commands a market cap of $10.60 billion.

1700155408125001728.png

Unpacking the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that provides an estimate of a stock's intrinsic value. The GF Value Line, visible on our summary page, denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value. This value is computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates.

At its current price of $362.66 per share, Bio-Rad Laboratories (

BIO, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued according to the GF Value calculation. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1700155389334519808.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. Key indicators of financial strength, such as the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage, reveal that Bio-Rad Laboratories has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.25, which is worse than 61.44% of 835 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. However, the overall financial strength of Bio-Rad Laboratories is 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

1700155431411777536.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability, is generally less risky. Bio-Rad Laboratories has been profitable for 9 out of the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 13.11%, which ranks better than 71.27% of 825 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. This indicates fair profitability .

However, growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Bio-Rad Laboratories is 7.1%, which ranks worse than 51.03% of 725 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 0%, which ranks worse than 0% of 729 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. Bio-Rad Laboratories's ROIC is 2.77 while its WACC came in at 8.32, indicating that the company may not be creating value for its shareholders.

1700155447060725760.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bio-Rad Laboratories (

BIO, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition and profitability are fair, but its growth ranks worse than 0% of 729 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. For more detailed financial information about Bio-Rad Laboratories, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.