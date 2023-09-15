Today, GSK PLC ( GSK, Financial) witnessed a daily gain of 3.18%, with a 3-month gain of 3.69%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 8.29. But is the stock fairly valued? This article aims to answer that question, providing a comprehensive valuation analysis of GSK PLC (GSK). We encourage you to read on for a deeper understanding of the company's value.

Company Overview

As one of the largest companies in the pharmaceutical industry, GSK PLC ( GSK, Financial) has a significant presence across multiple therapeutic classes, including respiratory, cancer, antiviral, and vaccines. The company leverages joint ventures to gain additional scale in certain markets, such as HIV. The current stock price is $35.74, and the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $36.12. This comparison sets the stage for a deeper analysis of the company's value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line gives an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

Based on our valuation method, GSK PLC appears to be fairly valued. The GF Value estimates the stock's fair value considering historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and have high future returns. With a current price of $35.74 per share and a market cap of $73.20 billion, GSK PLC seems fairly valued.

As GSK PLC is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Therefore, it's essential to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. A great starting point for understanding a company's financial strength is looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. GSK PLC's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.3, which is worse than 68.03% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. GuruFocus ranks GSK PLC's overall financial strength at 5 out of 10, indicating that it is fair.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. GSK PLC has been profitable for 10 years over the past 10 years. In the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $35.30 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $8.29. Its operating margin of 25.83% is better than 91.79% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks GSK PLC's profitability as fair.

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. If a company's business is growing, it usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Conversely, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. GSK PLC's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 78.2% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -3.6%, which ranks worse than 70.86% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another method of determining a company's profitability is comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When ROIC is higher than WACC, it implies that the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, GSK PLC's ROIC is 12.79, and its WACC is 7.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GSK PLC ( GSK, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition and profitability are fair, but its growth ranks worse than 70.86% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. To learn more about GSK PLC stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

