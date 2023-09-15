Artificial Intelligence: Salesforce's New Frontier

The inclusion of artificial intelligence (AI) into businesses has been a game-changer in recent years, and Salesforce (CRM, Financial) is no exception. With a keen eye on the future, Salesforce has embarked on a strategic journey to integrate AI into all its business segments. Its AI product, Einstein, is integrated into several products, automating processes, creating personalized marketing emails, performing data analytics, and improving customer support with Einstein Bots. This comprehensive integration boosts productivity and liberates employees to focus on tasks that AI cannot accomplish.

Salesforce founder and co-CEO, Marc Benioff, highlighted the importance of the AI revolution for the company. The second-quarter results show the company's dedication to AI with an 11% increase in revenue year-over-year and a 17% GAAP operating profit, contradicting past criticisms of Salesforce's lack of GAAP profitability despite its size.

Salesforce's long-term prospects look promising. The company's investments in AI and automation are timely and address the growing demand for these technologies. As organizations worldwide look to streamline their operations and make better use of their data, Salesforce's comprehensive and integrated AI offerings make it a compelling choice.

Moreover, Salesforce's strong financial discipline and commitment to returning excess cash to shareholders make it an attractive investment option. While there are challenges ahead, Salesforce's strategic focus on innovation, automation, and shareholder value positions it well for sustainable growth in the coming years.

Impressive financial discipline

Despite the economic challenges, Salesforce's second-quarter fiscal 2024 results exceeded expectations. The company reported an 11% year-over-year increase in revenue to $8.6 billion, surpassing the management's guidance. The GAAP-based operating profit margin was 17.2%, a significant increase from 5% in Q1. This performance prompted an upgrade in the company's guidance for the full fiscal year 2024, projecting an 11% revenue increase from $34.7 billion to $34.8 billion.

This financial discipline is reflected in Salesforce's approach to addressing the slowing global economy. As organizations delay new software deployments and conserve cash, Salesforce is innovating its software suite to provide automation solutions. Generative AI, embodied by OpenAI's ChatGPT, is integrated throughout many of Salesforce's services, making its software more predictive and insightful.

Innovation through AI

Salesforce has consistently led the charge in terms of innovation. From its beginnings, it transformed the software landscape by providing Software as a Service (SaaS) during an era dominated by bundled software and hardware. Now, Salesforce is once again setting the pace by integrating AI into its offerings.

With Einstein, Salesforce is not merely reacting to the market trends but actively shaping them. It's a bold move, especially considering AI and data privacy controversies. However, Salesforce has always been known for its proactive approach to data security and user privacy. The company is continuously investing in AI and machine learning capabilities and recently made headlines by acquiring the AI company Datorama and integrating its technology into its Marketing Cloud.

A holistic approach

Salesforce's approach to AI is not just about integrating AI into its existing services but also developing a holistic AI strategy encompassing every aspect of its business. From sales and customer service to marketing and analytics, Salesforce is leveraging AI to enhance its offerings and provide better customer value. This approach is paying off. Customers using Salesforce's AI-powered features have seen significant improvements in their operations. For example, companies using Einstein's prediction builder have been able to predict customer churn with an accuracy of up to 95%.

Return to shareholders

Salesforce's commitment to returning excess cash to shareholders is another positive signal for investors. The company's first share buyback program is a vote of confidence in its stock and a sign that the management believes the shares are undervalued. This move also aligns with Salesforce's history of prudent capital management. The company has consistently generated strong cash flows and maintained a healthy balance sheet.

Competitive landscape

Salesforce distinguishes itself in a fiercely competitive market where companies like Microsoft, Oracle, and Adobe constantly innovate their services. While others focus on specific AI use cases, Salesforce integrates AI across its entire product and service suite, creating more customer value and a competitive edge for the company.

This edge is highlighted by Salesforce's financial performance over the past three years, signifying its competitiveness in the software industry. It achieved a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate (Per Share) of 16.1%, outperforming 67.74% of 2396 companies in the Software industry. Also, its 3-Year EBITDA Growth Rate (Per Share) of 22.8% surpasses 70.49% of 1996 companies in the same industry, indicating strong revenue and EBITDA growth and its ability to generate shareholder value.

Additionally, Salesforce's Future 3-5 Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate stands at 20.05%, ranking better than 66.95% of 118 companies in the Software industry. This suggests robust earnings growth in the upcoming years, enhancing its investment appeal.

Furthermore, Salesforce has been profitable for 7 out of the past 10 years, outdoing 60.28% of 2228 companies in the Software industry. This long-term profitability underscores the company's capacity to generate sustained profits, crucial for its long-term viability.

Challenges ahead

Yet, the journey forward presents numerous obstacles. Infusing AI into Salesforce's offerings comes with multiple barriers. Firstly, there's a substantial learning curve tied to utilizing AI-driven instruments. Clients must grasp how to decipher the outcomes produced by these instruments and how to fold them into their decision-making procedures. Besides, data quality poses a considerable challenge. The effectiveness of AI models hinges on the quality of the data they are trained on. A multitude of organizations continue to grapple with data that is incomplete, inconsistent, or incorrect. Salesforce confronts these issues by pouring resources into education and training and furnishing tools to enhance data quality.

Takeaway

In conclusion, Salesforce's strategic integration of AI, improving financial discipline, and competitive valuation make it a compelling investment. Despite challenges such as decelerating sales growth and fierce competition, the company's focus on innovation, automation, and returning excess cash to shareholders positions it well for sustainable growth in a new era for the cloud.