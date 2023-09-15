Block (SQ): A Hidden Gem or a Mirage? Unveiling Its True Market Worth

An in-depth exploration of Block's intrinsic value and its potential for future growth

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Despite a daily loss of 4.57% and a 3-month loss of 15.4%, Block Inc (

SQ, Financial) has caught the attention of value investors. The company reported a Loss Per Share of 0.43, raising questions about its valuation. Is Block significantly undervalued as it seems? This article provides a meticulous analysis of Block's valuation, aiming to answer this question. We invite you to delve into the following sections for a comprehensive understanding.

Company Snapshot: Block Inc (SQ, Financial)

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2022, Block's payment volume was a little over $200 million. With a current stock price of $53.48, Block's market cap stands at $32.60 billion. This figure is significantly lower than the company's GF Value of $115.56, suggesting that the stock might be undervalued.

1700157718280536064.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally trade. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Block's GF Value Analysis

According to the GF Value calculation, Block (

SQ, Financial) stock is believed to be significantly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth. The following chart provides a visual representation of Block's GF Value and its stock price.

1700157701989859328.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Block's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Block has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.74, which ranks worse than 56.79% of 2738 companies in the Software industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Block's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1700157735120666624.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term, is less risky. Block has been profitable 3 times over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $19.70 billion and a Loss Per Share of $0.43. Its operating margin is -1.58%, which ranks worse than 58.15% of 2719 companies in the Software industry. Overall, the profitability of Block is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Block is 44.1%, which ranks better than 91.44% of 2396 companies in the Software industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth is 0%, which ranks worse than 0% of 1996 companies in the Software industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Block's ROIC was -1.7, while its WACC came in at 15.89.

1700157751205822464.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Block (

SQ, Financial) is believed to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. However, its growth ranks worse than 0% of 1996 companies in the Software industry. To learn more about Block stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.