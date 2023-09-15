Unveiling Plug Power (PLUG)'s True Worth: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Understanding the intrinsic value of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) through a detailed analysis of its financial performance and market valuation.

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Plug Power Inc. (

PLUG, Financial) recently recorded a daily loss of -3.14 %, with a 3-month loss of -16.51%. The company's Loss Per Share stands at 1.43. This raises the question: is the stock significantly overvalued? In this article, we aim to provide a detailed analysis of Plug Power's valuation. We encourage you to read on for a comprehensive understanding of the company's financial performance and market value.

A Glimpse Into Plug Power Inc. (PLUG, Financial)

Plug Power is a pioneer in the green hydrogen ecosystem, with operations spanning production, storage, delivery, and energy generation. The company is actively developing green hydrogen highways across North America and Europe. Presently, Plug Power's stock price stands at $8.01, while our estimated fair value (GF Value) for the stock is $3.66. This discrepancy suggests that the stock may be significantly overvalued.

1700158583007608832.png

Demystifying GF Value

The GF Value represents our unique estimation of a stock's intrinsic value. It is calculated based on three factors: historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock is likely overvalued and may offer poor future returns. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock is likely undervalued and could promise higher future returns.

Based on our valuation method, Plug Power (

PLUG, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued. With a market cap of $4.80 billion at its current price of $8.01 per share, the stock's future return is likely to be much lower than its future business growth due to this overvaluation.

gf-value?&symbol=PLUG?width=560&height=450&t=1694184360

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent capital loss. As such, it is crucial to carefully review a company's financial strength before investing. Plug Power has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.12, which is worse than 51.56% of 2789 companies in the Industrial Products industry. This suggests that Plug Power's financial strength is fair, with a GuruFocus ranking of 6 out of 10.

1700158604771852288.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, usually poses less risk. Plug Power, however, has been profitable 0 times over the past 10 years. The company had a revenue of $879.80 million and a Loss Per Share of $1.43 over the past twelve months. With an operating margin of -88.39%, its profitability ranks worse than 95.54% of 2800 companies in the Industrial Products industry. This indicates poor profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Plug Power's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 54.23% of 2672 companies in the Industrial Products industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -94.2%, which ranks worse than 99.24% of 2363 companies in the Industrial Products industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. For the past 12 months, Plug Power's ROIC stands at -24.37, while its cost of capital is 15.27.

1700158620454354944.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Plug Power (

PLUG, Financial) stock appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, but its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 99.24% of 2363 companies in the Industrial Products industry. To learn more about Plug Power stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliver above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.