Unveiling Borr Drilling (BORR)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A thorough examination of Borr Drilling's financial health and intrinsic value

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 8, 2023, Borr Drilling Ltd (

BORR, Financial) recorded a daily gain of 5.13%, despite a 3-month loss of -5.5%. The company's Loss Per Share stands at 0.29. With these figures, the question arises: is Borr Drilling significantly overvalued? This article provides a comprehensive valuation analysis to answer that question. Read on to gain insights into Borr Drilling's financial health and future prospects.

Company Overview

Borr Drilling Ltd (

BORR, Financial) is a drilling contractor that owns and operates jack-up rigs of modern and high-specification designs. The company provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry, operating a fleet of 16 jack-up drilling rigs, primarily through Norway. With a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and sales of $616 million, Borr Drilling's current stock price stands at $7.17. However, the GF Value, a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, is estimated at $3.23, suggesting that the stock may be significantly overvalued.

1700169687049961472.png

GF Value Analysis

The GF Value is a unique measure that estimates the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical multiples, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock is considered overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

For Borr Drilling, the GF Value stands at $3.23, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued at its current price of $7.17 per share. This overvaluation suggests that the long-term return of Borr Drilling's stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

1700169659950563328.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength Analysis

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's critical to review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Borr Drilling has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05, ranking worse than 85.7% of 1021 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Based on these figures, GuruFocus ranks Borr Drilling's financial strength as 3 out of 10, suggesting a poor balance sheet.

1700169707958566912.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Borr Drilling has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $616 million and Loss Per Share of $0.29. Its operating margin is 23.39%, which ranks better than 70.42% of 967 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Borr Drilling at 4 out of 10, indicating poor profitability.

Growth is one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. Borr Drilling's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 91.53% of 850 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 54.8%, which ranks better than 85.73% of 820 companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also evaluate its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If ROIC exceeds WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. In the past 12 months, Borr Drilling's ROIC was 7.53 while its WACC came in at 14.45.

1700169726535139328.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Borr Drilling (

BORR, Financial) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 85.73% of 820 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Borr Drilling stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.