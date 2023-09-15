On September 7, 2023, Bandera Partners LLC, a New York-based investment firm, added 357,1842 shares of The Joint Corp ( JYNT, Financial) to its portfolio. The transaction, which saw a trade change of 1.79 and a share change of 62,859, had a 0.24 impact on the firm's portfolio. The shares were acquired at a trade price of $9.11, making The Joint Corp account for 13.78% of Bandera Partners LLC's portfolio and 24.33% of the company's total shares.

About Bandera Partners LLC

Bandera Partners LLC is a private investment firm located at 50 Broad Street, Suite 1820, New York, NY 10004. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around value investing, with a focus on undervalued companies that offer significant upside potential. Bandera Partners LLC currently holds 18 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $236 million. The firm's top holdings include Alphabet Inc ( GOOG, Financial), Alphabet Inc ( GOOGL, Financial), The Joint Corp ( JYNT, Financial), Star Group LP ( SGU, Financial), and Burford Capital Ltd ( BUR, Financial). The healthcare and energy sectors represent the firm's top sectors.

Overview of The Joint Corp

The Joint Corp ( JYNT, Financial), a healthcare provider based in the USA, went public on November 11, 2014. The company operates and manages chiropractic clinics through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights throughout the United States. The Joint Corp operates in two business segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. As of the date of this article, the company has a market capitalization of $141.212 million and a stock price of $9.62. The company's PE percentage stands at 40.08, indicating a profitable operation.

GuruFocus Valuation of The Joint Corp

According to GuruFocus valuation, The Joint Corp is significantly undervalued with a GF Value of $43.10. The stock's price to GF Value is 0.22, suggesting a substantial margin of safety. Since the transaction, the stock has gained 5.6%, and since its IPO, it has gained 45.32%. However, the stock has seen a year-to-date decline of 30.14%.

GuruFocus Score and Ranking of The Joint Corp

The Joint Corp has a GF Score of 75/100, indicating a likely average performance in the future. The company's financial strength is ranked 5/10, while its profitability rank is 6/10. The Joint Corp's growth rank is 8/10, indicating a strong growth potential. However, its GF Value Rank and Momentum Rank are 2/10 and 5/10, respectively.

Financial Health of The Joint Corp

The Joint Corp has a Piotroski F-Score of 4 and an Altman Z score of 2.42, indicating moderate financial health. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.53, ranking it 366th in the healthcare providers & services industry. The company's ROE and ROA are 11.58 and 4.10, respectively, with ranks of 167 and 204.

Growth Performance of The Joint Corp

Over the past three years, The Joint Corp has seen a revenue growth of 27.00%, EBITDA growth of 22.00%, and earning growth of -29.70%. The company's revenue growth ranks 102nd in its industry. However, the predictability rank is not available due to insufficient data.

Momentum Indicators of The Joint Corp

The Joint Corp's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 36.35, 30.25, and 29.74, respectively. The company's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month and Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month are -16.98 and -26.01, respectively. The RSI 14 Day Rank and Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month Rank are 62 and 475, respectively.

In conclusion, Bandera Partners LLC's acquisition of The Joint Corp shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite the stock's year-to-date decline, its strong growth rank and undervalued status suggest potential for future gains. However, investors should consider the company's moderate financial health and low GF Value Rank when making investment decisions.