Bandera Partners LLC Acquires Significant Stake in The Joint Corp

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 7, 2023, Bandera Partners LLC, a New York-based investment firm, added 357,1842 shares of The Joint Corp (

JYNT, Financial) to its portfolio. The transaction, which saw a trade change of 1.79 and a share change of 62,859, had a 0.24 impact on the firm's portfolio. The shares were acquired at a trade price of $9.11, making The Joint Corp account for 13.78% of Bandera Partners LLC's portfolio and 24.33% of the company's total shares.

About Bandera Partners LLC

Bandera Partners LLC is a private investment firm located at 50 Broad Street, Suite 1820, New York, NY 10004. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around value investing, with a focus on undervalued companies that offer significant upside potential. Bandera Partners LLC currently holds 18 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $236 million. The firm's top holdings include Alphabet Inc (

GOOG, Financial), Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial), The Joint Corp (JYNT, Financial), Star Group LP (SGU, Financial), and Burford Capital Ltd (BUR, Financial). The healthcare and energy sectors represent the firm's top sectors.

1700207621392302080.png

Overview of The Joint Corp

The Joint Corp (

JYNT, Financial), a healthcare provider based in the USA, went public on November 11, 2014. The company operates and manages chiropractic clinics through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights throughout the United States. The Joint Corp operates in two business segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. As of the date of this article, the company has a market capitalization of $141.212 million and a stock price of $9.62. The company's PE percentage stands at 40.08, indicating a profitable operation.

1700207593781198848.png

GuruFocus Valuation of The Joint Corp

According to GuruFocus valuation, The Joint Corp is significantly undervalued with a GF Value of $43.10. The stock's price to GF Value is 0.22, suggesting a substantial margin of safety. Since the transaction, the stock has gained 5.6%, and since its IPO, it has gained 45.32%. However, the stock has seen a year-to-date decline of 30.14%.

GuruFocus Score and Ranking of The Joint Corp

The Joint Corp has a GF Score of 75/100, indicating a likely average performance in the future. The company's financial strength is ranked 5/10, while its profitability rank is 6/10. The Joint Corp's growth rank is 8/10, indicating a strong growth potential. However, its GF Value Rank and Momentum Rank are 2/10 and 5/10, respectively.

Financial Health of The Joint Corp

The Joint Corp has a Piotroski F-Score of 4 and an Altman Z score of 2.42, indicating moderate financial health. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.53, ranking it 366th in the healthcare providers & services industry. The company's ROE and ROA are 11.58 and 4.10, respectively, with ranks of 167 and 204.

Growth Performance of The Joint Corp

Over the past three years, The Joint Corp has seen a revenue growth of 27.00%, EBITDA growth of 22.00%, and earning growth of -29.70%. The company's revenue growth ranks 102nd in its industry. However, the predictability rank is not available due to insufficient data.

Momentum Indicators of The Joint Corp

The Joint Corp's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 36.35, 30.25, and 29.74, respectively. The company's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month and Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month are -16.98 and -26.01, respectively. The RSI 14 Day Rank and Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month Rank are 62 and 475, respectively.

In conclusion, Bandera Partners LLC's acquisition of The Joint Corp shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite the stock's year-to-date decline, its strong growth rank and undervalued status suggest potential for future gains. However, investors should consider the company's moderate financial health and low GF Value Rank when making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.