Insider Sell: Sammy Khalifa Sells 7,094 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

On September 5, 2023, Sammy Khalifa, the Chief Technology Officer and 10% Owner of Vicarious Surgical Inc (

RBOT, Financial), sold 7,094 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a flurry of insider activity at Vicarious Surgical Inc, a company that has been under the microscope of investors and market analysts.

Sammy Khalifa is a key figure at Vicarious Surgical Inc. He is not only the Chief Technology Officer but also holds a significant 10% ownership in the company. His role at Vicarious Surgical Inc is pivotal, overseeing the technological advancements and innovations that drive the company's growth and market position.

Vicarious Surgical Inc is a pioneering healthcare technology company. It is revolutionizing the field of surgery with the development and application of robotics and virtual reality. The company's groundbreaking approach aims to improve patient outcomes, increase the efficiency of surgical procedures, and reduce healthcare costs.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 115,912 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale of 7,094 shares is part of this larger trend. The insider's selling activity can often provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

1700237604269588480.png

The insider transaction history for Vicarious Surgical Inc shows a total of 19 insider buys over the past year, compared to 65 insider sells. This trend suggests a more bearish sentiment among the insiders, which could be a cause for concern for potential investors.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc were trading for $0.97 each. This gives the company a market cap of $162.313 million. While this is not a large cap stock, the company's innovative approach to surgery and healthcare could provide significant growth opportunities in the future.

However, the insider's selling activity, coupled with the overall bearish insider sentiment, may suggest that the company's stock is overvalued at its current price. Investors should carefully consider these factors when making investment decisions.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sale of 7,094 shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc is a significant event that investors should take note of. While the company's innovative approach to healthcare provides potential growth opportunities, the insider's selling activity and the overall bearish insider sentiment may suggest that the stock is overvalued at its current price.

As always, investors should conduct their own thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.