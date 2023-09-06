Insider Buying: Lewis Fanger Acquires 10,000 Shares of Full House Resorts Inc

2 hours ago
On September 6, 2023, Lewis Fanger, the Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of Full House Resorts Inc (

FLL, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying often signals confidence in the company's future prospects.

Full House Resorts Inc is a casino developer and operator that owns, leases, develops, and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The company's portfolio includes casinos, related amenities, and other entertainment facilities. Full House Resorts Inc is known for its commitment to providing a high-quality entertainment experience for its customers.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 29,500 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend indicates a strong belief in the company's potential for growth and profitability.

The insider transaction history for Full House Resorts Inc shows a total of 6 insider buys over the past year, compared to 9 insider sells. This trend suggests a mixed sentiment among insiders, with more selling activity than buying. However, the recent purchase by Lewis Fanger could signal a shift in this trend.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Full House Resorts Inc were trading at $4.59, giving the company a market cap of $157.672 million. This is a relatively small market cap, suggesting that the company may have significant growth potential.

The GuruFocus Value for Full House Resorts Inc is $9.20, which is significantly higher than the current trading price. This gives the stock a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.5, indicating that the stock may be undervalued. However, the stock is classified as a Possible Value Trap, suggesting that investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. Therefore, while the stock appears to be undervalued, the classification as a Possible Value Trap suggests that there may be underlying issues that could affect the company's future performance.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Lewis Fanger, coupled with the stock's low price-to-GF-Value ratio, could make Full House Resorts Inc an interesting stock to watch. However, investors should also consider the stock's classification as a Possible Value Trap and conduct further research before making an investment decision.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
