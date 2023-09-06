On September 6, 2023, Christopher Porzelt, the Chief Risk Officer of Dime Community Bancshares Inc ( DCOM, Financial), sold 4,500 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year.

Christopher Porzelt is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in risk management. As the Chief Risk Officer of Dime Community Bancshares Inc, he is responsible for overseeing the company's risk management operations, including the development and implementation of risk mitigation strategies and procedures.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc is a financial institution that provides a range of banking and financial services. The company operates through its subsidiary, Dime Community Bank, offering services such as commercial banking, business banking, and residential mortgage services. With a market cap of $0.802 billion, Dime Community Bancshares Inc is a significant player in the financial sector.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,500 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale of 4,500 shares is a continuation of this trend.

The insider transaction history for Dime Community Bancshares Inc shows a total of 9 insider buys and 15 insider sells over the past year. This suggests a trend towards insider selling, which could be a signal for investors to monitor the company's stock closely.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Dime Community Bancshares Inc were trading at $21.68. This gives the stock a price-earnings ratio of 5.82, which is lower than both the industry median of 8.22 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical performance.

Furthermore, with a GuruFocus Value of $33.50, the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.65. This indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by Christopher Porzelt, along with the overall trend of insider selling at Dime Community Bancshares Inc, may be a signal for investors to keep a close eye on the company. However, the stock's current undervaluation based on its price-earnings ratio and GF Value suggests potential upside for investors willing to take on the risk.