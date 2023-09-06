CEO and 10% Owner Maxwell Simkoff Sells 2,175 Shares of Doma Holdings Inc

On September 6, 2023, Maxwell Simkoff, CEO and 10% owner of Doma Holdings Inc (

DOMA, Financial), sold 2,175 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 1,527,570 shares and purchased none.

So, who is Maxwell Simkoff? Simkoff is the CEO and a 10% owner of Doma Holdings Inc. He has been instrumental in the company's growth and strategic direction. His recent sell-off of shares is noteworthy and warrants a closer look.

Doma Holdings Inc is a leading force in the real estate industry. The company leverages machine intelligence and technology to transform residential real estate transactions. With a focus on providing title and settlement solutions, Doma Holdings Inc is committed to making home buying and selling a more seamless and efficient process.

The insider transaction history for Doma Holdings Inc shows a clear trend. Over the past year, there have been 33 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be indicative of the insiders' perception of the company's future prospects.

1700238982979256320.png

The above image shows the trend of insider transactions over the past year. The consistent selling by the insider could be a signal to investors about the company's future performance. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook. Insiders may sell shares for personal reasons or to diversify their investment portfolio.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Doma Holdings Inc were trading for $6.25 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $85.995 million. While this is not a large cap stock, the company's innovative approach to real estate transactions positions it well in a growing market.

The relationship between insider sell/buy actions and the stock price is complex. While a sell-off by an insider could potentially indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future, it could also simply be a personal financial decision. Investors should always consider a range of factors when making investment decisions, including the company's financial health, market position, and growth prospects.

In conclusion, the recent sell-off by Maxwell Simkoff is a significant event for Doma Holdings Inc. While the insider's actions over the past year show a trend of selling, it's important for investors to consider the broader context and not base investment decisions solely on insider transactions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
