Insider Sell: CEO Joshua Harley Sells 5,000 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc (FTHM)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 6, 2023, Joshua Harley, CEO and 10% Owner of Fathom Holdings Inc (

FTHM, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 5,804 shares and purchased 18,000 shares.

Joshua Harley is a key figure at Fathom Holdings Inc, a company that operates as a cloud-based, technology-driven, full-service real estate brokerage firm in the United States. The company primarily operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fathom Realty, LLC. It provides residential real estate brokerage services to real estate agents including training, marketing, and support services for its agents.

The insider's recent sell has raised eyebrows in the investment community, prompting a closer look at the company's stock performance and insider trading trends.

1700239350421258240.png

The insider transaction history for Fathom Holdings Inc shows a total of 8 insider buys and 3 insider sells over the past year. The insider's recent sell is a deviation from the trend, which has been predominantly towards buying.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Fathom Holdings Inc were trading for $6.09 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $98.401 million. This is a significant decrease from the company's GuruFocus Value of $13.95.

1700239364996464640.png

With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.44, Fathom Holdings Inc is currently considered a Possible Value Trap, indicating that investors should think twice before investing. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sell, coupled with the company's current valuation, suggests a cautious approach for potential investors. While the company's business model and services remain robust, the insider's sell and the stock's current valuation indicate potential challenges ahead. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.