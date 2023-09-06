Executive Chairman Matthew Ohayer Sells 12,000 Shares of Vital Farms Inc

On September 6, 2023, Matthew Ohayer, the Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of Vital Farms Inc (

VITL, Financial), sold 12,000 shares of the company. This move comes as part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year.

Matthew Ohayer is a significant figure in the Vital Farms Inc company. As the Executive Chairman, he plays a crucial role in the strategic direction and overall management of the company. His decision to sell a substantial number of shares is noteworthy and may signal his perspective on the company's future prospects.

Vital Farms Inc is a company that specializes in the production and distribution of ethically produced food. The company is known for its commitment to animal welfare and sustainable farming practices. It offers a range of products, including pasture-raised eggs and butter, which are sold in grocery stores across the United States.

Over the past year, Matthew Ohayer has sold a total of 12,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This trend is mirrored in the overall insider transaction history for Vital Farms Inc, which shows no insider buys over the past year and one insider sell.

1700299173724684288.png

The relationship between insider sell/buy actions and the stock price is often closely watched by investors. In this case, the insider's decision to sell shares could potentially impact the stock price. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. The insider may have personal reasons for selling, such as diversifying their portfolio or meeting personal financial needs.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Vital Farms Inc were trading for $11.42 each, giving the stock a market cap of $471.349 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 30.89, which is higher than the industry median of 19.86 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Vital Farms Inc is significantly undervalued. With a price of $11.42 and a GuruFocus Value of $24.25, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.47.

1700299189910503424.png

In conclusion, the recent sale of shares by Matthew Ohayer, the Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of Vital Farms Inc, is a significant event that could potentially impact the stock's price. However, investors should also consider other factors, such as the company's valuation and future business performance, when making investment decisions.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
