Insider Sell: Seagen Inc's CTO Vaughn Himes Sells 8,785 Shares

On September 7, 2023, Vaughn Himes, the Chief Technical Officer of Seagen Inc ( SGEN, Financial), sold 8,785 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 43,624 shares and made no purchases.

Seagen Inc is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is known for its industry-leading antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform. Seagen's ADC technology harnesses the targeting ability of antibodies to deliver cell-killing agents directly to cancer cells, which is intended to spare healthy cells.

The insider's recent sell has raised questions among investors about the company's future prospects. Over the past year, there have been 45 insider sells and no insider buys at Seagen Inc. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Seagen Inc's shares were trading at $205.76 each, giving the company a market cap of $38.37 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.13, indicating that it was modestly overvalued. The GF Value is a measure of intrinsic value developed by GuruFocus, based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value of Seagen Inc was $182.38, as shown in the following image:

The insider's sell, coupled with the stock's modest overvaluation, may suggest that the insider believes the stock's current price does not reflect its intrinsic value. However, it's important to note that insider sells can be influenced by a variety of factors, including personal financial needs or portfolio diversification strategies. Therefore, while the insider's sell is a piece of information to consider, it should not be the sole basis for investment decisions.

Investors should also consider the company's financial health, growth prospects, and the overall market conditions. As always, it's recommended to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.