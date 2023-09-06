On September 6, 2023, Rick McConnell, CEO of Dynatrace Inc ( DT, Financial), sold 14,053 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 165,718 shares and purchased none.

Rick McConnell is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the software industry. As the CEO of Dynatrace Inc, he has been instrumental in guiding the company's strategic direction and growth. His recent sell-off of shares is noteworthy and warrants a closer look.

Dynatrace Inc is a software intelligence company providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. The company's products help businesses with complex, multi-cloud ecosystems to simplify their cloud management, speed up innovation, and improve customer experiences.

The insider transaction history for Dynatrace Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys. Over the past year, there have been 31 insider sells and no insider buys. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of McConnell's recent sell, shares of Dynatrace Inc were trading at $47.1 each, giving the company a market cap of $13.89 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 96.65, higher than the industry median of 27.86 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Despite the insider's sell-off, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. With a price of $47.1 and a GuruFocus Value of $68.31, Dynatrace Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.69.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise some eyebrows, the stock's current valuation suggests that it may still be a good buy for investors. As always, potential investors should conduct their own research and consider their risk tolerance before making investment decisions.