CEO Mark Hernandez Buys 3,693 Shares of The Eastern Co (EML)

1 hours ago

On September 7, 2023, Mark Hernandez, CEO of The Eastern Co (

EML, Financial), purchased 3,693 shares of the company, further solidifying his confidence in the company's future prospects. This insider buying activity is a significant indicator for investors, as it often signals an insider's bullish outlook on the company's stock.

Mark Hernandez has been with The Eastern Co for several years, serving in various leadership roles before assuming the position of CEO. His extensive experience and deep understanding of the company's operations and market position make his insider trading activities particularly noteworthy.

The Eastern Co, listed on the NASDAQ, is a 125-year-old company that designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products from six United States operations and seven foreign subsidiaries. The company operates in three business segments: Industrial Hardware, Security Products, and Metal Products.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 7,193 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend of insider buying is a positive sign, indicating that those with the most insight into the company's operations see value in owning its stock.

1700358597084446720.png

The insider transaction history for The Eastern Co shows a total of 8 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells recorded over the same timeframe. This trend suggests a positive sentiment among the company's insiders, which could be a bullish signal for investors.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of The Eastern Co were trading at $18.37, giving the company a market cap of $115.721 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 15.99, lower than the industry median of 22.45 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The Eastern Co's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.69, based on a price of $18.37 and a GuruFocus Value of $26.74. This indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued, suggesting potential upside for investors.

1700358613823913984.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The Eastern Co's GF Value suggests that the stock is undervalued, providing a potential opportunity for investors.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by CEO Mark Hernandez, coupled with The Eastern Co's undervalued status, presents a compelling case for potential investors. As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
