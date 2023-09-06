NetApp Inc President Cesar Cernuda Sells 22,000 Shares

On September 6, 2023, President Cesar Cernuda of NetApp Inc (

NTAP, Financial) sold 22,000 shares of the company's stock. This move comes as part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, during which Cernuda has sold a total of 58,000 shares and made no purchases.

Cesar Cernuda is a prominent figure in the tech industry, with a career spanning over two decades. He joined NetApp Inc, a company that provides software, systems, and services to manage and store customer data, as President in 2020. Under his leadership, NetApp has continued to innovate and expand its product offerings, solidifying its position in the data management market.

NetApp Inc, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a pioneer in the data management industry. The company's products and services are designed to help businesses manage and leverage their data more effectively. NetApp's offerings include cloud data services, data storage software, data infrastructure management, and data backup and recovery solutions. With a market cap of $16.51 billion, NetApp is a significant player in the tech sector.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's stock performance and valuation. On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of NetApp Inc were trading at $79.44, giving the company a market cap of $16.51 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 14.30, lower than the industry median of 22.14 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The insider transaction history for NetApp Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 20 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total over the past year. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

1700358632887025664.png

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance. With a price of $79.44 and a GuruFocus Value of $75.25, NetApp Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06. This suggests that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

1700358650893172736.png

The insider's recent sell-off, coupled with the company's valuation and the overall trend of insider sells over the past year, may suggest that the stock is currently fairly valued. However, investors should always conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
