On September 7, 2023, Michael Campbell, the Chief Product Officer of Bentley Systems Inc (

BSY, Financial), sold 14,934 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 19,342 shares and made no purchases.

Bentley Systems Inc is a leading global provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors, and owner-operators for the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure. The company's software serves the infrastructure lifecycle, helping to improve the performance of infrastructure assets.

The insider's recent sell-off has raised eyebrows among investors and market analysts. Over the past year, there have been 25 insider sells and no insider buys at Bentley Systems Inc. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

1700358812684255232.png

The relationship between insider trading and stock price is complex. While insider selling can sometimes indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects, it can also be a personal decision based on the insider's financial needs or portfolio strategies. Therefore, it is crucial to consider the context and the overall market conditions when interpreting this activity.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Bentley Systems Inc were trading at $49.81, giving the company a market cap of $14.46 billion. The price-earnings ratio was 100.04, higher than the industry median of 27.86 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, the stock is fairly valued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.03, with a GF Value of $48.44. This suggests that the stock is priced reasonably in relation to its intrinsic value.

1700358828530335744.png

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise some concerns, the company's solid fundamentals and fair valuation suggest that Bentley Systems Inc remains a viable investment. However, investors should keep a close eye on further insider trading activity and other market indicators to make informed decisions.

