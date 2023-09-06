Insider Sell: Group President Viju Menon Sells 5,000 Shares of Stryker Corp

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 6, 2023, Group President Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker Corp (

SYK, Financial). This transaction is part of a series of insider sells by Menon over the past year, totaling 7,161 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Viju Menon is a key figure at Stryker Corp, serving as Group President. His role involves overseeing strategic decisions and operations, contributing significantly to the company's performance. Stryker Corp is a Fortune 500 medical technologies firm. It is a leader in the worldwide orthopedic market and a major player in other medical markets such as neurotechnology and spine. The company's products include implants used in joint replacement, trauma, craniomaxillofacial and spinal surgeries; endoscopic, surgical navigation, communications and digital imaging systems; as well as patient handling and emergency medical equipment.

The insider's recent sell has raised questions about the relationship between insider trading and the stock's price. Over the past year, there have been 17 insider sells and no insider buys at Stryker Corp. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

1700358877159096320.png

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Stryker Corp's shares were trading at $289 each, giving the company a market cap of $109.96 billion. The price-earnings ratio was 40.90, higher than both the industry median of 27.78 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued.

However, the GuruFocus Value of Stryker Corp is $305.43, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value is illustrated in the following image:

1700358892778684416.png

In conclusion, while the insider's sell may raise some eyebrows, the stock's valuation metrics suggest that Stryker Corp's stock is fairly valued. Investors should keep a close eye on further insider trading activity and other market indicators to make informed investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.