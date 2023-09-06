On September 6, 2023, Group President Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker Corp ( SYK, Financial). This transaction is part of a series of insider sells by Menon over the past year, totaling 7,161 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Viju Menon is a key figure at Stryker Corp, serving as Group President. His role involves overseeing strategic decisions and operations, contributing significantly to the company's performance. Stryker Corp is a Fortune 500 medical technologies firm. It is a leader in the worldwide orthopedic market and a major player in other medical markets such as neurotechnology and spine. The company's products include implants used in joint replacement, trauma, craniomaxillofacial and spinal surgeries; endoscopic, surgical navigation, communications and digital imaging systems; as well as patient handling and emergency medical equipment.

The insider's recent sell has raised questions about the relationship between insider trading and the stock's price. Over the past year, there have been 17 insider sells and no insider buys at Stryker Corp. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Stryker Corp's shares were trading at $289 each, giving the company a market cap of $109.96 billion. The price-earnings ratio was 40.90, higher than both the industry median of 27.78 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued.

However, the GuruFocus Value of Stryker Corp is $305.43, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value is illustrated in the following image:

In conclusion, while the insider's sell may raise some eyebrows, the stock's valuation metrics suggest that Stryker Corp's stock is fairly valued. Investors should keep a close eye on further insider trading activity and other market indicators to make informed investment decisions.