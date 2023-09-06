Insider Sell: Andrei Stoica Sells 11,674 Shares of Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)

On September 6, 2023, Andrei Stoica, the Chief Technology Officer of Butterfly Network Inc (

BFLY, Financial), sold 11,674 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year, which we will delve into in this article.

Who is Andrei Stoica?

Andrei Stoica is the Chief Technology Officer of Butterfly Network Inc. He has been instrumental in the company's technological advancements and strategic direction. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 83,256 shares and has not made any purchases.

About Butterfly Network Inc

Butterfly Network Inc is a digital health company that is revolutionizing medical imaging by making it more accessible, affordable, and usable across clinical settings. The company's innovative Butterfly iQ is the world's first handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system that uses semiconductor technology. It is designed to make medical imaging universally accessible and affordable.

Insider Sell Analysis

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within the company. Over the past year, there have been 14 insider sells and only 1 insider buy at Butterfly Network Inc. This trend could be indicative of the insider's sentiment towards the company's future prospects.

The chart above shows the trend of insider transactions over the past year. The high number of sells compared to buys could be a signal for investors to be cautious. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. Insiders may sell shares for personal reasons or portfolio diversification.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Butterfly Network Inc were trading at $1.86, giving the company a market cap of $386.406 million.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, the stock is modestly undervalued. With a price of $1.86 and a GuruFocus Value of $2.09, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.89.

Despite the insider's recent sell-off, the stock's current valuation could present an attractive entry point for investors. However, investors should also consider the company's financial health, growth prospects, and the broader market conditions before making an investment decision.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off could raise some eyebrows, it's crucial to look at the bigger picture. The company's modest undervaluation and the broader market conditions should also be taken into account when assessing the investment potential of Butterfly Network Inc.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
