Insider Sell: CFO Sarah Wynne Sells 5,420 Shares of TransDigm Group Inc

19 minutes ago
On September 7, 2023, Sarah Wynne, the Chief Financial Officer of TransDigm Group Inc (

TDG, Financial), sold 5,420 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where Wynne has sold a total of 5,600 shares and made no purchases.

Sarah Wynne is a seasoned financial executive with a wealth of experience in the aerospace industry. As the CFO of TransDigm Group Inc, she plays a crucial role in the company's financial strategy and operations. Her insider trading activities provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

TransDigm Group Inc is a leading global designer, producer, and supplier of highly engineered aircraft components for use on nearly all commercial and military aircraft in service today. The company's product offerings include mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, NiCad batteries and chargers, engineered latching and locking devices, rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and elastomers, cockpit security components and systems, aircraft audio systems, specialized lavatory components, seatbelts and safety restraints, engineered interior surfaces, and lighting and control technology.

The insider transaction history for TransDigm Group Inc shows a clear trend of insider selling. Over the past year, there have been 27 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend could indicate that insiders believe the company's stock is currently overvalued.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of TransDigm Group Inc were trading for $883.16 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $48.11 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 46.45, which is higher than both the industry median of 33.58 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overpriced compared to its earnings.

The GuruFocus Value for TransDigm Group Inc is $822.68, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell, along with the trend of insider selling over the past year, could be a signal that the stock is currently overvalued. However, the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that it is fairly valued. Investors should carefully consider these factors when making investment decisions.

