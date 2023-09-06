Senior Vice President and CFO Vikram Kini Sells 169,153 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 6, 2023, Vikram Kini, the Senior Vice President and CFO of Ingersoll Rand Inc (

IR, Financial), sold 169,153 shares of the company. This move has sparked interest among investors and analysts alike, as insider trading activities often provide valuable insights into a company's financial health and future prospects.

Vikram Kini has been with Ingersoll Rand Inc for several years, serving in various leadership roles before his current position as Senior Vice President and CFO. His extensive experience and deep understanding of the company's operations make his trading activities particularly noteworthy.

Ingersoll Rand Inc is a globally recognized industrial manufacturing company. It specializes in the production of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, including air compressors, tools, material handling systems, and more. The company's products and services are used in a wide range of industries, from manufacturing and construction to mining and energy.

Over the past year, Vikram Kini has sold a total of 169,153 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale represents a significant portion of his trading activities during this period.

1700539593994010624.png

The insider transaction history for Ingersoll Rand Inc shows a trend of more insider sells than buys over the past year. There have been 12 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total. This could suggest that insiders believe the company's stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc were trading for $69.43 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $28.07 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 40.36, which is higher than the industry median of 22.38 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This could indicate that the stock is overpriced compared to its earnings.

1700539611555561472.png

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Ingersoll Rand Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02. This suggests that the stock is fairly valued. However, the insider's recent sale could indicate that he believes the stock is overvalued, despite its fair valuation according to the GF Value.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sale of Ingersoll Rand Inc shares could suggest that he believes the stock is overvalued. However, investors should also consider other factors, such as the company's financial health and future prospects, before making investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.