Insider Sell: SandRidge Energy Inc President, CEO and COO Grayson Pranin Sells 4,742 Shares

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 6, 2023, Grayson Pranin, the President, CEO, and COO of SandRidge Energy Inc (

SD, Financial), sold 4,742 shares of the company. This move is noteworthy and warrants a closer look at the insider's trading history and the company's current market position.

Grayson Pranin is a key figure at SandRidge Energy Inc, a company that specializes in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The company's operations are primarily focused in the Mid-Continent region of the United States. Pranin's role as President, CEO, and COO places him in a strategic position to influence the company's direction and performance.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,742 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is the only insider sell transaction recorded over the same timeframe.

1700539592601501696.png

The insider's trading activity can often provide valuable insights into the company's health and future prospects. In this case, the sale of shares by the insider could be interpreted in several ways. It could be a personal financial decision or it could indicate the insider's views on the company's future performance. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily imply a negative outlook for the company.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of SandRidge Energy Inc were trading at $16.17, giving the company a market cap of $612.891 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 3.09, which is lower than both the industry median of 9.25 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The company's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.19, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value of $13.54. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

1700539611031273472.png

In conclusion, the recent insider sell transaction at SandRidge Energy Inc warrants attention. While the insider's selling activity does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company, it's important for investors to consider this information when making investment decisions. As always, a comprehensive analysis of the company's fundamentals, market position, and industry trends is recommended.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.