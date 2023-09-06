On September 6, 2023, Sandra Beaver, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Evolus Inc ( EOLS, Financial), sold 3,178 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Evolus Inc, which we will explore in this article.

Sandra Beaver has been with Evolus Inc for several years, serving in the capacity of CFO. She has been instrumental in the company's financial planning and strategy, and her insider trades provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

Evolus Inc is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. The company's lead product is Jeuveau®, a proprietary 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A formulation.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,389 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale of 3,178 shares is a significant portion of the insider's transactions over the past year.

The insider transaction history for Evolus Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying. Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 15 insider sells.

This trend of insider selling could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects. However, it's important to note that insider selling can occur for a variety of reasons, and it doesn't necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Evolus Inc were trading for $9.7 each, giving the company a market cap of $542.369 million.

With a price of $9.7 and a GuruFocus Value of $11.74, Evolus Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sale of shares may raise some eyebrows, the company's modest undervaluation and the broader context of insider transactions at Evolus Inc suggest that this may not necessarily be a cause for concern. As always, investors should consider a range of factors when making investment decisions.