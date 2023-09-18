A Comprehensive Analysis of the Iconic Motorcycle Manufacturer's Dividend History, Yield, Growth, and Future Prospects

Harley-Davidson Inc ( HOG, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on 2023-09-27, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-11. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Harley-Davidson Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Harley-Davidson Inc Do?

Harley-Davidson is a global leading manufacturer of heavyweight motorcycles, merchandise, parts, and accessories. It sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles and offers a complete line of Harley-Davidson motorcycle parts, accessories, riding gear, and apparel, as well as merchandise. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides wholesale financing to dealers and retail financing and insurance brokerage services to customers. Harley has historically captured about half of all heavyweight domestic retail motorcycle registrations, a metric it had ceded in 2020 as it repositioned the business, and has yet to restore (at 35% in the second quarter). In recent years the firm has expanded into the adventure touring market with its Pan America model and into electric with the LiveWire brand.

A Glimpse at Harley-Davidson Inc's Dividend History

Harley-Davidson Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1993. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Harley-Davidson Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Harley-Davidson Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.92% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.97%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Harley-Davidson Inc's annual dividend growth rate was -25.10%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to -20.70% per year. And over the past decade, Harley-Davidson Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -3.20%.

Based on Harley-Davidson Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Harley-Davidson Inc stock as of today is approximately 0.60%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Harley-Davidson Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.12.

Harley-Davidson Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Harley-Davidson Inc's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Harley-Davidson Inc's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Harley-Davidson Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Harley-Davidson Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 4.30% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 55.71% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Harley-Davidson Inc's earnings increased by approximately 22.80% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 31.85% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -6.30%, which underperforms than approximately 72.53% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Despite some challenges in recent years, Harley-Davidson Inc has demonstrated a commitment to its dividend payments, maintaining a consistent record since 1993. While the company's dividend growth rate has seen some decline, its strong profitability rank and the expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months offer some optimism. However, investors should keep a close eye on the company's growth metrics, particularly its revenue per share and EPS growth rate, to ensure the sustainability of future dividends.

