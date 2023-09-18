Unveiling Qualcomm (QCOM)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Deep Dive into Qualcomm's Market Valuation and Financial Health

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Qualcomm Inc (

QCOM, Financial) saw a daily gain of 3.25% and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 7.63. Despite a 3-month loss of -8.13%, the question arises: is the stock modestly undervalued? This article provides a comprehensive valuation analysis of Qualcomm (QCOM), inviting the reader to delve into the financials of this tech giant.

Company Overview

Qualcomm Inc (

QCOM, Financial), a leader in wireless technology, designs chips for smartphones and licenses its technology worldwide. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. With a market cap of $122.30 billion and a current share price of $109.59, Qualcomm's stock appears to be modestly undervalued compared to its GF Value of $152.29.

1701241754352615424.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure that provides an estimation of a stock's fair value. It considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Qualcomm's current price of $109.59 per share suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. This implies that the long-term return of Qualcomm's stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1701241731883728896.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Qualcomm's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.56, which is worse than 76.85% of companies in the Semiconductors industry, calls for a careful review of its financial strength.

1701241779514245120.png

Profitability and Growth

Companies with high profitability and consistent growth are generally safer investments. Qualcomm has been profitable 9 out of the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 28.77%, ranking better than 92.54% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Moreover, Qualcomm's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 77.4% of companies in the industry, and its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 24.9%.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. Over the past 12 months, Qualcomm's ROIC was 27.25, while its WACC came in at 10.34, indicating that the company is creating value for shareholders.

1701241797914656768.png

Conclusion

Given its financial condition and strong profitability, Qualcomm (

QCOM, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. With a growth rate that ranks better than 53.26% of companies in the Semiconductors industry, Qualcomm seems poised for promising future returns. For more details on Qualcomm's financials, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.