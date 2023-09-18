Unveiling Fox (FOXA)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Is Fox (FOXA) Modestly Undervalued? An In-Depth Analysis of Its Market Value

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Fox Corp (

FOXA, Financial) has recently witnessed a daily gain of 2.55%, contrasting a 3-month loss of 6.59%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 2.32, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued. This article delves into the valuation analysis of Fox, providing insightful details to aid informed investment decisions. Read on to discover more about Fox's intrinsic value.

Company Introduction

Fox represents the assets not sold to Disney by the predecessor firm, Twenty First Century Fox, in 2019. The remaining assets include Fox News, the FOX broadcast network, FS1 and FS2, Fox Business, Big Ten Network, 28 owned and operated local television stations of which 17 are affiliated with the Fox Network, Tubi, and the Fox Studios lot. The Murdoch family continues to control the successor firm, which represents a large-scale bet on the value of live sports and news in the U.S. market.

At its current price of $32.16 per share, Fox has a market cap of $15.10 billion and is believed to be modestly undervalued compared to its GF Value of $40.71. Here is the income breakdown of Fox:

1701241751626317824.png

Summarizing GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

Fox (

FOXA, Financial) stock is believed to be modestly undervalued based on the GF Value calculation. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1701241731023896576.png

Financial Strength

A company's financial strength is a critical aspect to consider before deciding to purchase shares. Fox has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.52, which ranks worse than 62% of 1000 companies in the Media - Diversified industry. The overall financial strength of Fox is 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

1701241770387439616.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Fox has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Its operating margin is 18.53%, which ranks better than 88.59% of 1017 companies in the Media - Diversified industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Fox at 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Another crucial factor in the valuation of a company is its growth. The average annual revenue growth of Fox is 12%, which ranks better than 79.48% of 955 companies in the Media - Diversified industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 11.5%, which ranks better than 61.33% of 768 companies in the Media - Diversified industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another method of determining its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Fox's return on invested capital is 12.23, and its cost of capital is 5.95.

1701241789815455744.png

Conclusion

Overall, Fox (

FOXA, Financial) stock is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 61.33% of 768 companies in the Media - Diversified industry. To learn more about Fox stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.