Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX): A Comprehensive Analysis of Its Market Value

Is Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Overvalued? An In-Depth Exploration

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (

STX, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -2.2% and a 3-month gain of 6.58%, with a reported Loss Per Share of 2.55. This raises the question: Is the stock modestly overvalued? To answer this, we delve into an in-depth valuation analysis of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX). We invite you to continue reading for a comprehensive understanding of the company's value.

A Snapshot of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC is a leading supplier of hard disk drives for data storage to enterprise and consumer markets. It forms a practical duopoly in the market with its chief rival, Western Digital. Both companies are vertically integrated. As of September 11, 2023, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (

STX, Financial) has a market cap of $13.30 billion and a stock price of $63.93 per share. This is compared to its GF Value of $55.56, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued.

1701243219594969088.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. It is calculated based on three factors: historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Based on this analysis, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (

STX, Financial) is estimated to be modestly overvalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

1701243201299415040.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Assessing Financial Strength

Before investing in a company's stock, it is crucial to check its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage are great indicators of a company's financial strength. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.14, which is worse than 91.91% of 2350 companies in the Hardware industry. The overall financial strength of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC is 3 out of 10, indicating that its financial strength is poor.

1701243238075072512.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $7.40 billion and a Loss Per Share of $2.55. Its operating margin of 0.81% is worse than 64.38% of 2420 companies in the Hardware industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Seagate Technology Holdings PLC's profitability as fair.

Company growth is a crucial factor in valuation. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC is -3.5%, which ranks worse than 71.98% of 2313 companies in the Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -36%, which ranks worse than 94.32% of 1938 companies in the Hardware industry.

Evaluating ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also evaluate its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC's ROIC was 1.17 while its WACC came in at 9.04.

1701243254579658752.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (

STX, Financial) is estimated to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 94.32% of 1938 companies in the Hardware industry. To learn more about Seagate Technology Holdings PLC stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.