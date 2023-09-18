MicroStrategy (MSTR): An In-Depth Analysis of Its Overvalued Market Position

Is the stock significantly overvalued despite a 22.82% gain in the last three months?

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MicroStrategy Inc (

MSTR, Financial), a leading provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, has been experiencing notable market movements. Despite a daily loss of 2.57%, the stock has gained 22.82% in the last three months. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 8.99, the question arises: is the stock significantly overvalued? This article delves into a comprehensive valuation analysis of MicroStrategy (MSTR) to provide an answer.

Company Overview

MicroStrategy Inc, known for its MicroStrategy Analytics platform, is a prominent player in the software industry. This platform delivers reports and dashboards, enabling users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the web. The company's operating segment focuses on the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

Currently, the stock price stands at $347.14, resulting in a market cap of $4.90 billion. This positions the stock significantly above the fair value of $260.55, as estimated by our proprietary GF Value. This assessment sets the stage for a deeper exploration of the company's valuation.

1701247313265033216.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value. It is computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor considering the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line gives a snapshot of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

MicroStrategy (

MSTR, Financial) is considered significantly overvalued based on the GF Value calculation. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth. The GF Value chart below provides a visual representation of this assessment.

1701247295653150720.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength Assessment

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. It is crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. MicroStrategy's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.03, ranking it worse than 96.71% of 2734 companies in the Software industry. This ratio, coupled with the overall financial strength rank of 3 out of 10, indicates that MicroStrategy's financial strength is poor.

1701247333183782912.png

Profitability and Growth

Profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, are usually safer investments. MicroStrategy has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. The company had a revenue of $500.20 million and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $8.99 in the past twelve months. Its operating margin of 1.35% ranks worse than 52.84% of 2714 companies in the Software industry. Overall, the profitability of MicroStrategy is ranked 5 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of MicroStrategy is -2.2%, ranking worse than 74.37% of 2396 companies in the Software industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 37%, which ranks better than 82.47% of 1997 companies in the Software industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Profitability can also be evaluated by comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). MicroStrategy's ROIC of -0.2 is significantly lower than its WACC of 19.55, indicating that the company is not effectively generating cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business.

1701247350049079296.png

Conclusion

Overall, MicroStrategy (

MSTR, Financial) stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is fair. However, its growth ranks better than 82.47% of 1997 companies in the Software industry. To learn more about MicroStrategy stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.