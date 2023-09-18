Decoding Halliburton Co (HAL)'s Future Performance: A Deep Dive into Key Metrics

Unraveling the Factors That Could Limit Halliburton Co's Outperformance

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago

Long-established in the Oil & Gas industry, Halliburton Co (

HAL, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a surge of 1.76%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 30.6%. However, fresh insights from the GuruFocus Score Rating hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Halliburton Co.

1701249271505879040.png

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Halliburton Co the GF Score of 66 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Unveiling Halliburton Co's Business

With a market cap of $37.74 billion and sales of $22.41 billion, Halliburton Co is one of the three largest oilfield service firms in the world. It offers superior expertise in a number of business lines, including completion fluids, wireline services, cementing, and countless others. It's the number-one pressure pumper in North America, and has been a leading innovator in hydraulic fracturing over the past two decades. The company's operating margin stands at 17.06%.

1701249292200574976.png

Assessing Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where Halliburton Co seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. The company's revenue has declined by -4.4 per year over the past three years, which underperforms worse than 76.91% of 853 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Stagnating revenues may pose concerns in a fast-evolving market. Lastly, Halliburton Co's predictability rank is just one star out of five, adding to investor uncertainty regarding revenue and earnings consistency.

stock-financials?&symbol=HAL&type=revenue?width=560&height=450&t=1694444414

Conclusion

Given Halliburton Co's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. While the company has a strong history in the Oil & Gas industry, its current financial and growth indicators suggest that it may struggle to maintain its past performance. Investors should consider these factors when making investment decisions.

GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.